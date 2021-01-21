Here we are, approaching Jan. 20, the inauguration of a new president. The situation in our country requires the presence of more than 20,000 armed troops to maintain law and order in our nation’s capital.
How did we get to this point? What has happened to the Republican Party? It was long ago a political party that supported certain values intended to build a better America, although different in many respects from the values of the Democratic Party.
But in recent decades, the Republican Party has abandoned its principles and has become no more than a dangerous, self-serving power cult, pushing only to expand its hold on our country.
In 1998, Republicans impeached Democratic President Bill Clinton for having an affair with a White House intern, a petty and extremely partisan process. For Republicans, this event rose to the level of an impeachable offense — if the President was a Democrat, that is.
In November, Trump lost the election in a landslide vote for Joe Biden, but Trump repeated the lies he had been saying for the previous 10 months that the election resulted from widespread election fraud, with millions of illegal mailed-in ballots. He filed more than 60 lawsuits to have the election results overturned, even threatened Georgia officials who refused to “find” 12,000 fake Trump votes to change the already certified results in that state.
That Trump is a sore loser is a considerable understatement.
On Jan. 6, he spoke to a crowd of about 30,000 well-armed supporters in Washington, claiming once again a stolen election, and urged them on to storm the Capitol, and to “fight like hell or you won’t have a country.” These are his words, inciting an armed insurrection against the federal government to overturn the final election certification.
These insurrectionists were armed with assault rifles and bombs, threatening to “Hang Mike Pence” and to kill a police officer “with his own gun.” Five people died.
Also under threat were members of the House as they counted the electoral votes. This is nothing short of treason. However, in the ensuing impeachment efforts this week, 197 House Republicans (virtually the full GOP house membership) did not find treason an impeachable offense.
So just what constitutes an impeachable offense for Republicans? Anything, if the president is a Democrat, and nothing if the president is a Republican. What absolute hypocrisy. How very small and petty the Republican Party has become.
As impeachment neared this week, Republicans cautioned the Democratic House members to let Trump simply leave office without any consequences for his treason, in the interest of healing a nation seriously divided during the past four years by Trump. So where were those same Republicans when Trump was rousing his base, preaching hate and fear, and instigating violence against minorities, especially Jewish, Black and Hispanic Americans?
They were silent.
While Trump may be out of office on Jan. 20, Trump, and his son Donald Trump, Jr., will still be around. So, too, will millions of Trump loyalists, and among those are many Republican lawmakers who will continue to assert that the election was stolen. Our democracy will continue to be threatened.
If you have any doubt, hear the words of Donald Trump, Jr. on Nov. 5 as votes were still being counted in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and it became evident that Biden was going to be the winner, “Now is the time for our country to go to war over the results of this election.” (And you thought Trump himself was a hothead.)
I need to be very clear. Here, in Vermont, the Republican Party is not complicit in this national disgrace. We have a decent and honorable governor who serves the people of this state well, and he deserves our gratitude.
Bill Lizotte lives in Jeffersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.