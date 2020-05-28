Safe, fair elections are the foundation of our democracy.
As a state and as a country, we currently face both an upcoming election and a global pandemic. We must work to ensure each voter’s ready access to participation in the election, while simultaneously addressing the health and safety needs of voters and elections workers alike.
Vermont’s current plan is to proceed as normal with the Aug. 11 primary election, other than encouraging voters to request a ballot to vote by mail. Meanwhile, we continue to consider various options for the November general election.
One such option is to require town clerks to mail each registered voter a ballot, to be received by Oct. 1. An in-person voting option would still be available on Election Day. However, the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office believes that universally mailing ballots would increase how many people vote by mail, which in turn would decrease COVID-19 exposure for poll workers on Election Day and possibly even increase overall voter turnout in Vermont.
During one of our very first remote votes after the Statehouse closed in March, the Vermont Legislature passed (and the governor signed) H.681, which gave the secretary of state authority to adjust Vermont’s 2020 elections procedures as necessary during COVID-19. These election changes under H.681 would apply to 2020 only, not to future years, and would require approval from the governor.
The governor has expressed concerns about the logistics of universally mailing each voter a ballot for the November election. However, he has ultimately returned the decision to the Legislature by signaling that he would allow for us to remove the requirement for his approval from H.681, if we so choose.
As the Legislature grapples with this weighty decision, I would like to hear from you. What are your thoughts and concerns about voting during COVID? Have you voted by mail before, and would you be open to voting by mail this year? If you do not regularly vote, what barriers do you face to voting?
Do you have concerns about the safety and/or logistics of mailing each voter a ballot? Do you think such a system would improve voter turnout?
We are in unprecedented times, and I will be doing everything in my power to accurately represent the election needs of Cambridge and Waterville residents. As a steward of Vermont’s government, I have taken an oath to be “a faithful, honest representative and guardian of the people according to the best of my judgment and ability,” and to uphold the rights and privileges in our state Constitution. This includes Chapter 1, Article 8 of Vermont’s Constitution, which clearly outlines the need for free elections without corruption, that are available to all eligible voters.
Please be in touch at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us. I would like to hear as many voices as possible from Cambridge and Waterville so that I can accurately represent our community’s needs when the Legislature takes further action on Vermont’s elections. In addition, visit Vermont’s “My Voter Page” (mvp.vermont.gov) or contact your town clerk to register to vote, or to verify that your address is correct if you plan to vote by mail this year.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.