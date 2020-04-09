I hoped to write about anything but COVID this month, but nothing exists outside this bubble. A universal inability to plan for anything beyond a 20-second hand wash, and all roads lead back to this thing.
The news is monochrome. Images of stillness flood us. Cities, subways, ballparks, schools, all empty. Oddly, being isolated now seems as normal as did the traffic jams and bustle of a lifetime ago (by which I mean four weeks ago).
Thinking of images in the news, I love the resoluteness of apartment dwellers: people hauling supplies up in buckets; singing opera to neighbors; serenading with a guitar or violin or piano; people just noticing the ordinary in extraordinary times.
I loved the video making the rounds of the family in the UK performing an updated version of “One Day More” from “Les Misérables” (worth a Google). I love the medical heroes, be they surgeons or lab techs or nurses or first responders. They deal with all the same issues we do, they have the same concerns we do, and then they “gown up” and save us. Thank you.
Coronavirus is nothing if not representative. We are in this together, and it shows. We shop for each other, buy takeout and gift certificates to keep people working, check in on neighbors, master Zoom so we can have a drink with a pal or two.
I am amazed at the tremendous calm (although I can’t get my head around how much toilet paper some people think they need). We are most certainly in this together even as we are decidedly apart. I cannot think of any time when the world collectively shut down as we now have, yet from one corner of the globe to another we adjust and mostly offer a hand.
Good for us. This is not how TV writes the apocalypse.
I can’t not mention the tremendous disappointment in what passes for a presidency. Thank God Vermont has Phil Scott. Calm, thoughtful, focused on helping and not worried about how it all reflects on him.
Nationally, thank our stars for the federalist system. But for a few mini-buffoons, statehouses across the country are doing their best to serve and provide what they can. We deserve the same or better from a president. But enough about that. We’ll be fine despite him.
The other piece of this unique bubble is how we are alone together. Outside of special holidays or family emergencies, when in the past have families pulled children from school and separate lives for an imposed lockdown at home? The last time this happened was, well, never. Maybe our teenage and young-adult children feel like they are in a remake of “Misery,” but I don’t think that’s true.
In our little bubble, it is not. We each peel off for “alone time,” for sure, but also have good dinners and movie nights and long conversations and all the rest. Because it is not a holiday, there’s no pressure to be anywhere or celebrate anything. We are just muddling through this thing and doing it together.
This won’t be true for everyone, and hopefully the state has a system to help people struggling with this circumstance, but for many this forced togetherness is a once-in-a-millennium chance to just be. When we look back, we will look back on how we had this time together, and that’s a potential silver lining if I’ve ever seen one.
The most important point is this: The thing causing the world to stop spinning is a disease. People with the virus can be not sick, mildly sick, sick as hell, or die. It is tremendously contagious, but also easy to protect against (wear gloves, wash your hands, don’t touch your face; stand apart and respect the distance; stay at home as much as possible — and if you have the disease, just stay at home).
The coronavirus is upending health care systems and wearing out health care providers. It ground the world economy to a halt. It is scaring the heck out of everyone and killing many. It is indiscriminate; a great scythe. And we are all making it up as we go along.
As I write this, Queen Elizabeth is giving an issue speech — only the fourth or fifth she’s ever made in her long reign over Britain. In the Queen’s speech, she notes this pandemic “has brought grief to some, financial difficulty to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.” That’s the gist, for sure. We are all in this together. I’m watching the Queen on my computer, and she is calm as can be, hands folded in front of her, but stoic, too. Not a glib or arrogant note to color what she is saying.
And her message is clear. She’s telling us to do what we are doing, and reminding us it will pass. Yeah, she’s talking to the Brits, but I’ll take it.
We might be making it up as we go, but we are doing a pretty good job of it.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.