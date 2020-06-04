Dear Lamoille North families and staff:
This is usually the time of year I write to you about graduation and end-of-year celebrations and I will do so in a separate message because I recognize how important it is to honor this special time in your lives.
But in this message, I want to publicly reflect on and acknowledge the senseless tragedies that have impacted our nation and that have, as their core, common themes of racism and social injustice. We have seen that our nation is not immune to racism, Vermont is not immune to racism and indeed, Lamoille communities are not immune to racism.
Over the past months, I have seen many ways in which people have stepped “in and up” to support each other. We have seen so much good in our strong communities.
It is in this spirit of support that I write to you today to ask you to advocate for, in the strongest possible way, racial equality and social justice. In times like these, it is not enough to simply acknowledge that there are problems of racial injustice and implicit biases. We have to take action.
Lamoille North teams have taken some steps over the past two years to address some of these issues. We have partnered with the Lamoille Restorative Center to bring restorative practices to all of our schools. It is our priority to create safety and inclusion for all members of our school communities, particularly those who are minimalized and excluded. Restorative practices help us to do that by focusing on relationships and practicing safe ways to have difficult conversations.
Our vision statement espouses equity, access and opportunity for all and everything we do, every initiative we pursue, and every conversation we have is framed with those tenets in mind.
You have entrusted our educators with the care of your children.
We are responsible for ensuring social and emotional well-being. Our board of directors considers this most important and demonstrates that by addressing, head-on, safety and inclusion issues that impact our students and communities.
We have taken steps to address racism in our schools. Part of our work with restorative practices involves learning about the commonalities and differences we share and creating an atmosphere of inclusion and respect for all. We recognize that it is not enough.
I reflect often on my role. I think it comes down to this: I am committed to supporting all, inclusive of race and ethnicity. I am and will continue to be a fierce advocate for any person who is harmed in any way, through any kind of injustice.
Educators are not just tasked with teaching basic academic principles. We exist in the lives of your children to help them learn to respect and value all people, to help them cultivate acts of kindness, and to model behaviors that honor social justice and equality. Our educational mission demands that we speak up when we see violence against human beings and commit to the creation of a more just society.
In the past six weeks, Lamoille North administration has partnered with REAL Schools Coalition (Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille) to bring attention to racism and other forms of social injustice in our schools. We are committed to bringing people together by acknowledging racism and social injustice and taking steps to advocate for equality for all.
We have much work to do, but if I am tasked with ensuring safety and well-being of all of our children, then this will be the most important work we do. I invite all of you to join us in making our communities safe and welcoming for ALL people, no matter the color of their skin, gender, sexual orientation, the abilities people have that might be different from others, the struggles people bring, or the challenges and the opportunities people encounter. We have so much collective strength and I am thankful to be part of a community that allows and supports these conversations.
There are moments in history that test who we are and what we stand for and this is one. I think the first step is to ask ourselves how we can contribute in our own way toward racial justice and equality for all. I am committed to leading this work. While most imperfect, I am doing my best to educate myself about racial inequities and how I can foster a more racially equitable environment. I will take steps. Please walk this path with me.
I leave you with a quote from the late Robert F. Kennedy: “Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.” Whether she, he, they — we are all people who seek connection and goodness in the world. There is hope. It starts with us.
My best to you all.
Catherine Gallagher is superintendent of schools in the Lamoille North Supervisory Union.