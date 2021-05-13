Like many Vermonters, I wear a multitude of hats: business owner, property manager, therapist, legislator, wife. The pandemic has painfully impacted every one of them. But there is one area that has generated the most emotional and financial distress over the course of this plague, by far: my role as a parent to two young children.
The incredible difficulty of parenting through the pandemic has nothing to do with our kids themselves. It has been remarkable to watch these resilient beings navigate the massive upheaval of the past year. The pain of parenting is a response to navigating the systemic fissures that have been created or exacerbated by COVID-19, sending those who caretake tumbling through the cracks.
Over the past year, we have lost childcare three times, sending us into the abyss of searching for accessible, affordable, safe, skilled childcare providers — a nightmare in its own right. We found ourselves paying $800 a month for care of a child that would have otherwise been in public school, bringing our total monthly childcare costs to over $1,500. Without access to friends, family or babysitters we were left cycling between intense online work and intense parenting. The financial stress and the need to be constantly available for the caretaking of others took a financial, physical and emotional toll on both my wife and myself.
Perhaps the most concerning thing about our experience is that we have it good. My wife and I are both white women with advanced degrees, we are gainfully employed, we have neurotypical children allowing easier access to childcare opportunities than children who have essential learning or behavioral needs, we have extended networks of family and friends. We have survived this pandemic financially and emotionally due to a host of supportive factors that are unearned. We have immense privilege. And still, these were dark days.
Financially vulnerable Vermont parents and caregivers are under an impossible amount of stress with frighteningly few safety nets, yet they have not received their equitable share of immediate, direct relief. Since last spring, I have been waiting for a state-led policy response that acknowledges this and provides direct, immediate relief to parents and others with dependents. With the passage of S.10, the Senate provided the House with the rare opportunity to address this disparity.
S.10, in its broader efforts to address the Vermont Unemployment Insurance system, created a $50 per week dependent benefit for those receiving unemployment benefits. This policy approach has been successfully implemented in 13 other states. Research has shown that it stimulates the economy and enhances long-term outcomes by putting resources directly into the hands of those who need it most. This small offering reflects exactly the type of policy intervention that is needed to address the inequitable impact that caregivers, predominantly women, are experiencing.
Within days of receiving S.10, the House Committee on Commerce & Economic Development struck the language of the Senate bill entirely. Without engaging in committee discussion or thorough testimony, the dependent benefit was gone, taking with it the rare opportunity to vote on an equity-based policy approach that offered immediate relief to Vermonters who are most in need. This decision has left me frustrated.
I entered into my first year of legislating with the hope that we could find creative policy solutions to address the reality that not all people have been equally impacted during this time. While there has been strong, creative work done within the Legislature to address the financial needs of the state, the bulk of direct, immediate stimulus efforts have gone to businesses.
The bills that are targeted at addressing the needs of vulnerable and marginalized Vermonters have been aimed at exploring and pursuing longer-term systemic change in the form of task forces and study groups. This commitment to long-term equitable outcomes is commendable and essential. However, such bills do little to meet the acute needs of those shouldering the weight of this pandemic.
The life and death of the dependent benefit within S.10 mirrors this differing policy approach to businesses and individual Vermonters. The House pulled the dependent benefit, which would have provided immediate financial relief, and replaced it with a study to examine the future of unemployment insurance benefits in Vermont. Immediate relief for unemployed Vermonters was deferred in favor of a long-term systemic learning exercise, while the bill would offer businesses substantive, immediate financial relief.
I am proud of the work that our Legislature has done this year. We have worked across party lines and legislative bodies to move essential legislation that has made the future of Vermont more safe and just. As we do this work, I want to ensure that we match our vision for the future with a true commitment to providing a just and equitable response to the present for businesses and Vermonters alike. Otherwise we are only contributing to the vast inequities of tomorrow for the caretakers, our loved ones, and the youth that we are struggling to raise.
Kate Donnally, a Democrat from Hyde Park, also represents Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott in the Vermont House of Representatives.
