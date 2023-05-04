With lightning speed. That’s how quickly S.39 — an act relating to compensation and benefits for members of the Vermont General Assembly, including health insurance — passed in the Senate. It didn’t hang on the wall or get sent to another committee to die, there were no hearings or studies done.

Heck, the legislators didn’t even have to rally on the Statehouse steps to get their own attention. Leadership must have liked S.39 because, as we all know, there’s not a bill that goes anywhere without their OK.

