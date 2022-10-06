We need to talk about the orthodontist problem.
I’m not talking about the problem paying for the orthodontist, which is a challenge for everyone no matter where your family is on the income scale. Or the problem getting an orthodontist appointment, which is only slightly easier than getting an invitation to dinner at the White House.
I’m talking about the impact our system of caring for families has on our workforce.
Let’s put the orthodontist problem in the form of a math word problem:
You live in Eden and work in Stowe, and you have a child in middle school. You get an appointment to tighten the braces when one is available, which is 10:45 a.m. on a Wednesday. Your child is in school in Hyde Park. How many hours of work do you need to miss to get your child to a 10-minute orthodontist appointment? How much does that cost you and your employer?
The answer is probably at least three hours, and that’s if it’s even worth driving in to work at all, just to leave again to go get your child for the appointment.
Now, let’s make this math problem even more complex. You’re a single parent with two children. Multiply the orthodontist by the dentist, the annual physical, the eye doctor, the flu shot and COVID-19 boosters, not to mention the other needs your child may have. And that’s times two.
If you also need medical care, ever? Fuhgeddaboudit.
Plus, your employer is losing all those hours of your time.
Here’s the crazy part: Almost all the children who need orthodontic care are concentrated in just a few buildings in our area: the middle and high schools. There is no earthly reason why all those parents must go take their children out of school in the middle of the day when they are all going to the same place.
Here’s a radical proposal: we could bring the services to where the children are. There are plenty of places in this world where the children get preventative medical care during the school day, leaving parents at work and reducing the time children must leave school. In fact, there are places in our country where we bring all sorts of opportunities and supports right to the school.
They’re called community schools.
There are five pillars of community schools, which are pushed into existing schools. They are integrated student supports, expanded learning times and opportunities, family and community engagement, collaborative leadership, and safe and equitable learning environments.
Integrated student supports are the very health and other needs that force parents to take time off work to get their children to: doctors, mental health supports and counselors. In other words, the immunizations happen (with parent permission) at the school while the children are there, as do many other supports.
Expanded learning times and opportunities would help students learn more and help parents be at work for a full day.
Vermont’s Legislature actually passed a bill, Act 67, called the Vermont Community Schools Act, which was signed into law in June 2021. This provided three years of funding for a community school coordinator for five schools in the state, including Hazen Union. Neither Lamoille school district has funding for this work.
As we grapple with a workforce shortage, we need to start asking: How do we just do it differently?
If, as a society, we want to improve our economy, we have to actually support working families. Yes, that’s child care, but it’s also care for school-aged children. We have to think efficiently about using the time of those in the workforce.
And it’s even broader than this. If we want to resolve housing issues, we need to think beyond building. We need to think about public transportation, because downtown centers without public transportation will remain underutilized for affordable housing. Apartments go in places where people can get to work, and we all know plenty of people who do not have a reliable vehicle.
If we want to resolve child care, we need to think about the housing child care workers need. If we want to recruit a wider range of people to work in Lamoille County, we need to make our community welcoming to people who are from other places and who have diverse backgrounds.
We all know we need employees, but it’s not just about getting people to work more. It’s about looking at the reasons people are not in the workplace and thinking about how to make it easier to show up, mind and body ready, to be part of the workforce.
To start, we as a state need to ask if we want community schools for every student. There will absolutely be a cost, but there is a significant cost to keeping things as they are, to expecting parents to be at work and at the orthodontist at the same time. We as voters can ask candidates and legislators what they think about funding community schools, expanded rural transportation and creative incentives for child care workers.
If we want to solve the workforce problem, first we need to look at the orthodontist problem.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in partnership with United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
