Town meeting was surely different for legislators and the public this year. I really missed visiting each town and fielding questions like I normally do. There is nothing better than hearing first-hand from voters.
The debate about whether to mail ballots to people for the next election cycle will continue, but it seems to have helped increase voter participation this town meeting. In Morrisville alone, roughly 1,450 people voted. Typically, about 600 people participate via Australian balloting.
Even though we were not in a formal session, the pace was a fast one this past week. In between answering emails and phone calls, I had a couple of virtual meetings, and one in particular piqued my interest.
It seems children in Rutland visit the hospital emergency room for mental health treatment far more than children elsewhere in the state. No one is sure why this is so. Everyone agrees, however, that the ER is not the best place for children to receive mental health treatment.
Gov. Phil Scott has proposed investing $600,000 to develop a mobile crisis team to serve children in their homes in Rutland County in the hope of keeping them out of the hospital. The hope is that a mobile team consisting of clinicians, peers and family counselors can serve children before they reach a crisis level and are referred to the emergency room.
At this time, the initiative is framed as a demonstration to, first and foremost, serve children and families before they are in an emergency, and second, to see if money can be saved.
In that the ER is a very costly place for treatment, the expectation is commercial insurance and Medicaid, the primary payers who have been paying for this care, will save money and offset the cost of the $600,000 investment in the future. The plan for this proposal, if approved by the Legislature, is to track the results closely and see if it achieves the expected outcomes.
Our mental health services are under great stress. Waiting lists for mental health treatment are mounting across the state. Our designated community mental health providers report over 1,000 Vermonters are on waiting lists, and this does not include the private providers throughout the state.
One-fifth of all mental health staff positions are vacant in our community mental health centers. Mental health agencies are asking for help through the state budget to provide badly needed wage increases for staff. It is not clear whether funds will be available to meet that request.
Rep. David Yacovone is a Democrat who represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.