The Legislature adjourned its 2023 regular session on May 12. On June 20, both the House and Senate reconvened to consider bills that Gov. Phil Scott vetoed. It takes a two-thirds vote in both bodies to override a veto. Not knowing how long it would take to consider these, we had reserved three days, but we were able to complete our business in one.

This year, Scott vetoed nine bills, a record for a governor in one year. Scott has also now vetoed more bills in his time in office than any other Vermont governor. The first veto this year — the Affordable Heat Act (S.6) — was overridden while we were in regular session. I’ve written about that bill in my previous reports.

