Over 100,000 Vermonters have applied for unemployment insurance over the last eight weeks.
Tens of thousands of Vermonters are finding the process a nightmare, as they wait and wait and wait for word from the Department of Labor to process their claim.
Many of those Vermonters have spent their savings while they wait for help. They live in fear and despair.
The House of Representatives, while maintaining social distancing, met recently with Brittney Wilson, one of Gov. Scott’s top staff assigned to helping clean up the backlog of claims. Wilson indicated the work was complicated in part because the staff had to be alert to fraud that might be committed by Vermonters.
The following was my response to that during the presentation:
•••
Thank you, Secretary Wilson, I know you care deeply about this. The people I am hearing from are not fraudulent cases.
The 69-year-old carpenter the other day who said to me, “Dave, I have never reached out to government for help in my life. I have always played by the rules. Now, when I reach out for help, no one is there for me.”
The mom, who’s in tears because she cannot help her daughter, who for seven weeks now has not received a penny. This mom and her husband feel so inept because they want to help their daughter and granddaughter but can’t. They are on Social Security and have no money to help.
The businessman, who I mistakenly suggested he apply for food stamps while trying to offer some kind of help, said to me, “Dave I don’t need food. I am trying to save my business. I have heard from no one.”
And finally, the friend who got through after being on hold for 90 minutes, and the operator, who could not even pronounce the word Montpelier, says to him, I am sorry I cannot help you, you are a Pandemic Unemployment Applicant, and she couldn’t even transfer his call to someone else. She told him to call back.
No, these are not fraudulent Vermonters. These are desperate Vermonters.
Secretary Wilson, I am reminded of a quote: “Better the occasional faults of a government that lives in the spirit of charity, than the consistent omissions of a government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.”
Secretary, I know you are not indifferent. I know the governor is not indifferent. But, to these Vermonters, it is not even about indifference. They are disgusted, they are depressed and they are desperate.
My ask of you and the governor, notwithstanding the challenges, is to issue another $1,200 benefit, or make people eligible so their claims can be processed and they can receive cash immediately, because every day that goes by for these Vermonters is like another week.
If government cannot help people during a pandemic, when can it?
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.