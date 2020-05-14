High-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury, in today’s society. This was the case even before COVID-19 hit, but it has become more obvious in light of recent events.
In rural areas, the problem with accessing high-speed internet is that large internet companies have no incentives to invest in our towns’ infrastructure. When they do decide to invest, they do not have requirements to serve every household. This often leads to “cherry-picking” of households along the main roads through town, with still no reliable or high-speed internet access for those along the back roads.
States are federally prohibited from requiring internet providers to universally serve all households in a rural area (ask me more about this if you’d like). However, as is so often the case, Vermont has created our own unique and unprecedented solution to enable ourselves to manage local issues locally.
Bear with me, please, as I’m going to get somewhat technical. However, the bottom line is both exciting and empowering: Rural Vermont towns have a way to join together and make local decisions about internet access, without waiting for large companies to come in and decide to build the infrastructure we need.
A communications union district is a municipal entity unique to Vermont. It is formed when two or more towns bond together to build communications infrastructure and/or work together to deliver communications services, usually broadband internet, to members of the district.
One way a district could achieve this is by owning the physical infrastructure, such as fiber-optics and/or cable, required to provide high-speed internet, and contracting with a private service provider to deliver internet over the district-owned infrastructure.
The Vermont Legislature created the opportunity to establish a communications union district in 2015. The very next year, Vermont’s first such district — ECFiber — was formed. ECFiber now serves 22 rural towns in east-central Vermont, delivers up to 700mbps service to 3,500 customers, and is a profitable model that offers competitive service rates.
The municipal entity has a strong commitment to serving every household in the district, a vision that is almost never shared by large, out-of-state internet companies.
A communications union district is initially formed by a vote of two or more towns at their annual town meeting or at a special town meeting. Once a district is formed, additional towns can join anytime by a vote of their select boards. Member towns each appoint someone to serve on the governing board, which is responsible for funding, planning and contracting to build and operate communications infrastructure.
Vermont law makes it explicitly clear that member towns and individual taxpayers within a communications union district hold no financial liability for the district, and would not bear financial burden if it were to fail. In addition, no tax dollars can be used to build infrastructure or contract services within the district.
Instead, the structure of a communications union district opens up greater opportunities to access state and federal grant money for broadband expansion and also allows for borrowing and fundraising at the district-level. Ultimately, of course, the goal is for the district to be financially sustainable through service rates.
After Town Meeting Day 2020, the number of communications union districts in Vermont doubled from three to six, including a brand-new district covering 27 towns in the Northeast Kingdom. A substantial portion of rural towns in Vermont now belong to a communications union district.
The recent transition to remote school, work and social life brought about by COVID-19 has highlighted the digital divide that already existed in Vermont between those with fast, reliable internet service and those without. These events have increased interest in forming communications union district in the other rural areas of the state.
Because holding special town meetings to form a district is not an option during COVID, I am working with a group of legislators to propose an alternate route. One such solution may be to enable a communications union district to be formed by vote of the select boards of two or more towns, after soliciting public input via remote means. We hope to have a proposal to present to the House as soon as possible, and I will be sure to keep you updated on our progress.
Do not hesitate to be in touch with your questions, comments and concerns. I can be reached at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us. Particularly during these challenging times, it is an honor and a privilege to serve you as the state representative for Cambridge and Waterville.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.