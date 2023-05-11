As I was leaving the Johnson campus last week, just a few days into my role as interim president of Vermont State University, I passed a prospective student visiting with their parents. We chatted and they said that they were from Hardwick and remembered me as the Hardwick town manager some 40 years ago.

They told me they were glad to have the opportunity for their daughter to attend Vermont State University this fall and wished me well in my new role. There are few things more Vermont-centric than the small-town connections we make and the way our paths can cross over and over — no matter how long or short of a time that we have lived here.

