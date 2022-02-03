Those who know me will not be surprised when I write that I have never gone hungry. There are pretty good odds I will never know what it is like to worry where my next meal will come from. Sadly, too many others cannot say that.
It was sobering for me to learn that one in eight children in Vermont face hunger. When I learned of projections showing children in Lamoille County having the highest rates of food insecurity, I had to reflect on my own backyard about that key question: “How are the children?” It is estimated that 42 percent of these children are not eligible for federal food assistance.
It was not hard for me to support a request from the Vermont Food Bank for an additional $6 million, especially with the Lamoille data fresh in my mind. The House Committee on Human Services Committee had recommended they receive from $3-6 million in assistance. Knowing we had nearly $600 million in reserves from the federal government to help with the challenges caused by the pandemic I believed it made sense to use some of that money for the hungry.
Many families struggle mightily to make ends meet, as they travel the challenging and remarkable journey life offers. Some children face these challenges with remarkable resilience, others not so much. We learned this past week that more than one in five children, 23 percent to be precise, have a behavioral, emotional, mental health or developmental condition between the ages of 6 and 8. The causes of such challenges are many, but surely the pandemic we face contributes significantly.
Some have told me I write too often of hardship and challenges. I remind them that in large part that is the work of the committee I serve on. People from all walks of life come to the House Committee on Appropriations, not to celebrate, though there are successes, but to ask for help. In so doing they often expose an unvarnished naked truth, a side of Vermont some may not want to see. It goes with the territory.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.
