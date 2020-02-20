Vermont will spend roughly $150 million next year on prisons and community supervision programs. On any given day there will be around 1,750 Vermonters in prison. Roughly 275 of that number will be housed in Mississippi.
The annual cost to incarcerate someone in Vermont is projected to be $67,500 next year. The out of state cost will be $30,750.
These numbers can cloud the real story behind prison spending in Vermont. But more numbers are necessary to help tell what I think is the story that needs to be told. In short, half of the 1,500 in-state prisoners on any given were in prison before.
The data show that 52 percent of those leaving prison will return within three years for at least a 90-day stay. Want to reduce prison spending in Vermont? Then the focus should be on helping those who have paid their dues to society succeed.
Every year roughly 1,500 Vermonters are released from prison. Many have been treated for chronic health care needs, including mental health and drug treatment. Half of the women prisoners have been victims of domestic violence or sexual assault, according to a recent survey. The point is this is a high needs population that needs much restorative and rehabilitative work to help them reenter society successfully.
The stakes are high. Not only is it costly to re-incarcerate people, but at any given time some 7,000 children have a parent in prison. If we can help people integrate back into their community their children will benefit.
Sadly, learning disorders, including attention deficits and foster care placements, run high among children with an incarcerated parent. The sooner we can return dad or mom back home with strong supports the better the chance of building strong families.
Imagine if a company said it was coming to Vermont bringing 1,500 workers. The governor would declare a state holiday, politicians would line up for photo ops … yes, I am exaggerating but you get my point, it would be big news. Well, 1500 workers are returning to Vermont each year. How do we turn what has been a not so successful story around?
Employers are seeking workers everywhere you look. We need to support these Vermonters financially and morally and help them build strong relationships within our communities. It will not be easy but business, as usual, is not easy either.
We will go broke paying the incarceration tab unless we rethink our strategies. Maybe instead of pumping millions into tax credits to entice developers to come to Vermont, who might have come anyways without the financial carrot of a tax credit, we should invest in the mothers and fathers and others who have paid their dues and need some help to come home.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.