Many employers are fighting for their survival. Still wounded from the pressures of the pandemic, they cannot find workers to fill their positions. Many potential employees on unemployment are scared to take a job, fearful it will not last, only to face the nightmare of the unemployment bureaucracy. No one can afford weeks, if not months, of no income due to a broken unemployment system.
Some employers are angry because they believe the unemployed have no incentive to go to work, given the federal $300 weekly benefit on top of their regular unemployment. Some states are even starting to send the federal benefits back to Washington.
Many of the unemployed, however, are saying wages are too low. If they were lucky enough to find childcare there is no way they could afford it. Many shudder at the idea of catching COVID and infecting their families. All of this is leading to tensions that do more to divide us than unite us.
Employer groups are asking for a break on their unemployment insurance tax rates. Specifically, they are asking for unemployment rates upon which their taxes are based to be waived for 2020, when layoffs were the greatest due to the pandemic. It is estimated that employers would save $400 million over five years from such a change.
Labor advocates are asking for workers to receive some of those savings. The Vermont Senate voted to allow those who are unemployed with dependents to receive an additional $50 a week. The cost of that policy is estimated to be $38 million over five years. Labor advocates argue a $400 million tax break for employers compared to a $38 million gain for some of the unemployed is hardly balanced.
Starting in July, all Vermonters with children earning less than $150,000 annually will receive $300 a month for children under age 6 and $250 a month for children between the ages of 6 to 18. Unlike a state benefit of $50 per month, this federal benefit will not be counted as income and will not reduce other federal benefits such as the 3Squares program or child care subsidy that many receive.
In short, by taking advantage of this federal benefit employees could do better and employers would not have to pay for it through higher unemployment taxes.
These federal benefits are not permanent, but will last for a year. During that time we should examine our unemployment benefits to make sure they are fair, and make sure the imbalance between what employers contribute and employees receive is balanced. We need to compare what we pay in unemployment benefits compared to other states, and we need to replace our broken unemployment payment program so people are not devastated when employers face hard times and are forced into food lines while they wait for their benefits.
We will never make poverty comfortable. We owe it to our children, however, to make their journey to adulthood more than a destiny of despair.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morristown, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.