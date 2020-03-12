Goats, babies and so much more. My work covered a lot of ground this week. My position on House Appropriations affords me an amazing front-row seat on a range of far-reaching vexing issues.
Our very able agriculture secretary walked us through a number of issues that showcased Vermont’s changing agriculture industry. I learned that goat farming is an emerging growth area. Goat cheese is very popular and demand is booming. Estimates are calling for 4,000 to 5,000 more goats in Vermont to meet the appetite for goat cheese.
A report by our Agency of Agriculture says 10 farms with 400 goats each are needed. According to the agency, the milk parlors cost around $140,000 and 400 goats will cost roughly $160,000. Until goat farms evolve in Vermont, distributors are looking to farms from out of state to meet the need.
Vermont’s open spaces, critical to tourism and the Vermont way, need a strong agriculture industry. As dairy farms continue to decline, hemp and alternative dairies are all part of transforming the industry in Vermont. The governor is proposing a one-time $750,000 increase to support the working lands program to support farmers with seed money to help the agriculture industry.
• On a completely different front, we learned of a home-visit program aimed at helping high-needs families with newborns get off to a good start. The governor has proposed $2 million to serve 875 families annually with nurses doing home visits to these young families.
Vermont has 5,600 newborns yearly. Sixty-two percent of those births are paid for by Medicaid. Twenty-five percent of the Medicaid-funded births are in high-risk family situations, where fighting poverty, drug or alcohol abuse and a variety of toxic stressors is far too common.
Yet, at the same time this effort is proposed, we learned from an independent consultant that Vermont’s marquee program, Children’s Integrated Services, a $9 million program aimed at serving high-needs families, is underfunded by $2 million. Should we expand one program while another is underfunded? It is not clear that question has been considered by the administration and it deserves a rigorous review before we make a decision to spend $2 million.
I suggested that while home visiting with nurses is an excellent idea, in and of itself it may not help families succeed. To be clear, helping a mother understand the importance of breastfeeding, or helping families understand the developmental touch-points for their children may not work if other issues are not addressed simultaneously.
For example, if the landlord is knocking at the door asking for the back rent or if the cupboards are empty you can have all the nursing visits you want but families will not be able to benefit fully from the child-rearing advice they receive.
These families will be fighting the unrelenting undertow of poverty and struggling for their survival. So the question is, have we really designed these programs in a sensible way? Will a $2 million investment, however well-intentioned, work? I surely want to help struggling families succeed.
