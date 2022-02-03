After meeting for two weeks in hybrid fashion, the House voted Jan. 28 to take additional steps toward meeting in person. For two weeks, committees were meeting in person, while sessions of the full House were conducted on Zoom, even though many of us were in the Statehouse, sitting in various rooms or in the House Chamber.
Starting Feb. 1, sessions of the full House will be conducted in person in the House chamber. We will be spread around the room and many of us will not be in our assigned seats, but we will be actually speaking to each other in the room. The exception for both House and committee sessions is that members who cannot attend in person for reasons directly related to COVID-19 will still be able to participate online. This is a slow and gradual process, and we need to move carefully.
As a reminder, the Statehouse is open to the public, with the same precautions and wearing of masks. At the same time, every meeting and hearing can be viewed live or recorded on the YouTube channel links on the General Assembly website.
The House Committee on Energy and Technology spent most of last week taking testimony on a proposal for implementing a clean heat standard. This is one of the most significant proposals contained in the Climate Action Plan presented late last year by the Vermont Climate Council as part of the process established by the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020.
Just as Vermont has set standards which have successfully and dramatically moved our electric energy generation toward renewable sources, we need to move our sources of thermal energy toward clean sources and dramatically reduce the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from heating our homes and other buildings.
This, of course, includes reducing the amount of energy required through weatherization and other efficiency measures. It includes transitioning to new technologies like heat pumps, the use of advanced wood heat technologies and replacing fossil fuels with other cleaner biofuels. Care and study are needed to assure that options such as biofuels are in fact produced in ways that are environmentally sound and make a difference.
Several Vermont fuel businesses have already been changing their business models and moving in this direction, becoming providers of heat, rather than just fuel. We heard a lot of testimony on these changes. All the documents and presentations by witnesses for the week of Jan. 24 are available on our committee’s webpage at bit.ly/345yCvB.
To track bills, follow testimony or view committee meetings or House or Senate sessions visit legislature.vermont.gov/s.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.
