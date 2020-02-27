My cellphone is ringing as I’m driving home from work. My cell is hands-free so I answer. It’s a local number and, as you can well imagine, I get lots of calls from constituents and community members where I don’t recognize the number.
It’s another unrecognizable voice that says “the warranty on your car is about to expire” and I know then it’s another robocall. I then hang up.
According to a recent article in the National Conference of State Legislatures magazine, Americans receive 150 million robocalls a day and last September alone we Americans received 4.5 billion robocalls.
The numbers are staggering. What’s particularly interesting is the estimates as to what those calls are. A full 46 percent of all robocalls are estimated to be out-and-out scams of one kind or another. Telemarketers are 12 percent of the total and the remaining 42 percent of the calls are legitimate payment reminders, alerts and general reminders.
I was pleased this week when the Senate voted 27-0 to pass S.324, of which I was one of the sponsors. The bill proposes to prohibit robocalls consistent with federal law and provide state civil and criminal penalties for violations. Government has, to this point, been slow to act as the robocall industry has taken off but the Federal Communications Commission has recently issued several declaratory rulings to address illegal robocalling. The most recent addition came last June.
The FCC ruling clarified that voice service providers may offer consumers features that block unwanted calls through analytics (call-blocking programs) and from numbers not in a consumer’s contact list (whitelist programs). States around the country are now seeing numerous bills being introduced in their legislatures on the issue of robocalls.
S.324, although not a solution to the problem by itself, will make it illegal to make scam robocalls in Vermont. It will continue to allow robocalls for legitimate reasons. For example, a school calling around about a school closing for inclement weather will still be allowed.
The bill will also allow individuals to bring a civil suit against whoever is making these calls. If you, as the individual receiving the call, can track who is making the call, it will allow for a $500 penalty for the first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense.
But the most important thing the bill does, in my view, is to empower the Vermont Attorney General’s Office to bring cases against whoever is making these calls.
In debate on the Senate floor this week, it was reported that the attorney general’s office in Indiana, with a law similar to this, has been able to bring in nearly $12 million in fines from cases against robocallers. With this as a new law on the books in Vermont, our attorney general will be able to join suits with other states such as Indiana. These combined efforts will hopefully help discourage these calls.
What should you do when you get one of these calls? The FCC recommends that you not answer calls from unknown numbers. If you do answer and realize it’s an unwanted call, hang up immediately. If the caller or recording asks you to hit a button to stop getting calls, just hang up. It’s a trick often used by scammers to identify potential targets. And do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”
Sen. Richard Westman, R-Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.