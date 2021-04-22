The pandemic and the state of emergency resulting from the pandemic has created difficult consequences in many ways for all of us. We all have our own story.
Each of us has felt the effects and many of us have experienced difficulties. The moratorium on evictions, limits on gatherings, limits on travel and the many, many, many consequences of this pandemic have created situations many of us never could have imaged.
The Legislature took testimony from the Vermont Public Utility Commission on one such consequence. The commission recently extended the state’s disconnection moratorium on electrical power through the end of May, with the support of the Department of Public Service, utilities and many organizations. This is a short-term solution, as it is clear Vermonters need help.
The utility commission recommended that additional funding be made available to help Vermonters struggling from their overdue utility bills due to the pandemic. For more information about the moratorium, visit bit.ly/32t5NoD.
However, all utilities have growing overdue balances, and they are concerned about long-term impacts to customers. I’ve been contacted by Vermont Electric Coop, Morrisville Water and Light and Johnson Village Electric with concerns about past due balances. As of March approximately 10.6 percent of Morrisville Water and Lights Customers were behind on their bills. During the same period, 31 percent of Johnson Village Water and Light customers were behind, while Vermont Electric Coop has 1,787 customers over 60 days behind. Green Mountain Power, as of April 1, had nearly 27,000 customers more than 60 days behind on their bills.
It’s clear that support is truly needed to help electric and other utility customers. In early 2020, arrearages across all Vermont utilities were just $3.9 million. By the end of 2020, that had ballooned to $16.1 million, and that number rose to more than $18 million at the end of March, and it continues to grow. This growing balance is after the infusion of $8 million in help provided by the Legislature in 2020, showing more is needed to help our neighbors and friends recover.
A proposal is before the appropriations committee to provide $15 million to ease the financial hardship caused by COVID-19 and mitigate utility rate increases ultimately shared by all customers and members.
While this is being considered there is already help for renters who are income eligible, made available from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance. Soon, $11 million in funds will be available and can be accessed through the Vermont State Housing Association’s website. The $15 million ask before us now will provide help for home and business owners.
The $15 million, if included in the budget, and the $11 million for renters has lots of support in the Legislature. These arrearages are a real problem we can help solve, helping everyone emerge stronger from an event we could not have imagined. I hope we move quickly to address this difficult issue.
For more information, go to bit.ly/32t5NoD.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
