Once again events outside of Vermont are likely to influence our state for years to come. President Joe Biden’s proposal, now a law, could have a historic transformative impact on reducing childhood poverty in America, and more specifically Vermont.
A family of four, including two young children under the age of 6, will receive $12,800 in cash assistance over the next 12 months from the federal government, as long as their household income is below $150,000. Specifically, each family member will receive $1,400, and then the parents will receive a check, directly deposited into their checking account, of $300 for each child under 6 years old each month.
The $300 drops to $250 a month for children between the age of 6 and 17. This new child tax credit is not permanent. The monthly checks will run from July through December, then the balance will be received when people file their taxes next year. Already members of Congress are talking about making the child tax credit permanent.
There is every expectation that the money sent to families here in Vermont will be spent in our communities and work to help our businesses as the money cycles through the economy. Unlike the Trump tax cut of 2018, the bulk of which went to the very wealthy, this legislation is going mostly to low-and-moderate income people and will percolate through the economy from the bottom up.
Many ordinary Americans of modest means were angered when they learned how much the wealthy would benefit from the Trump tax cut. Now there are many of the wealthy criticizing this plan that benefits the poorest families among us. What you believe often depends on where you sit.
In addition to these tax credits, there are others, ranging from an expansion of the earned income tax credit to childcare assistance. Additionally, subsidies for those receiving their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and the benefits through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, will increase too.
Finally, unemployment benefits scheduled to run out this week will be extended through Sept. 6, in the amount of $300 per week, on top of whatever state benefits a person may be eligible for.
For many, the social safety net is very frayed. These benefits, however, will help smooth the sharp edges of poverty and make growing up poor a little less painful for many children.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
