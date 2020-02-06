As we begin the second month of the 2020 session, the pace of bills reaching the House floor is picking up and we are beginning to hear reports, discuss and vote on bills major and minor.
I am always struck by how many bills pass unanimously or near unanimously, how many are reported out from the respective committees on nonpartisan votes. Actually, most are, although we certainly have our share of controversial bills with disagreements and divided votes.
Nevertheless, unlike in Washington and many other states, we work together, we talk, and we do our best to understand and respect each other when we do disagree.
• The Global Warming Solutions Act, H.688
This is one of the major pieces of climate change legislation being considered this year, and the House Energy & Technology Committee has been working on it since the session began, hearing testimony from numerous witnesses, reviewing detailed reports about carbon emissions, the dramatic increase in frequency, damage and cost of severe weather events, what other states are doing and what Vermont can and should do.
What strikes me is how little disagreement there is that climate change has happened and that we must adapt and be more resilient to lessen the damage going forward, even as we take measures to lessen the amount of greenhouse gases we emit into the atmosphere. This almost universal recognition is a change from a few years ago, even as there are differences about what we should do, who should do it, and how we should pay for it.
Vermonters are understanding that we are already paying for the effects in our local town budgets, in state and federal budgets, in costs and lost revenue to businesses and the economy, and in damage and disruption to property and lives.
As I have reported previously, the bill proposes to change Vermont’s greenhouse gas emission reduction “goals” adopted a number of years ago into actual requirements, with a structure for assuring that there is actually a plan, and that it gets implemented.
We have had a lot of suggestions to make H.688, better and more effective, suggestions to change who is ultimately responsible within state government and who will be members of a council of stakeholders and experts that does a lot of the planning work.
We have had some criticism about aspects of it too. The bill is similar in intent to one introduced last year which did not see action, and I believe our committee’s version is an improvement. It has 87 sponsors in the House. We’ve heard from municipalities and regional planning commissions, trade associations including general contractors and fuel dealers, business groups, experts in our state government and elsewhere on measuring emissions, climatology, transportation, health impacts, and people involved with similar structures in neighboring Northeast states.
I was particularly struck by testimony from the president of a major Vermont ski area and by the Vermont Ski Areas Association about the affects of climate change they have already experienced, ranging from millions of dollars in damages, repair and adaptation to lost visitor revenue. It’s one example of an industry that’s critical to our economy that understands what’s happening and that state government must play an active role in addressing climate change. Ski areas nationally are making this case in Washington as well.
We are making some improvements and changes to the bill in the coming days and it should be voted on by our committee soon.
All written testimony, presentations and reports presented to the Energy & Technology Committee are available on the committee’s page of the Legislature’s website: legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2020/19.
Please contact me with questions, comments or concerns about any matter before the Legislature at apatt@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.