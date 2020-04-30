Thanks to many of our community members, we have raised $32,388 to date for the COVID-19 Response Fund. The generosity of our community is amazing.
So far, $17,142 has been allocated to the following:
• 54 percent of these distributions were sent to organizations to support programs that provide meals for seniors, recovery support for those struggling with substance misuse, and as seed money for a new mental health initiative to help support families during social distancing part of our statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• 34 percent of these distributions were used to secure a shipment of KN95 face masks in partnership with and because of the generosity of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.
• 12 percent has been used to help individuals financially affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. We have provided housing support, food, heating and utility assistance.
Our community of nonprofits, schools and mutual aid groups stepped up, and put in place a lot of help around food. The collective response has been incredible.”
We are now just starting to see increased needs for help with utilities and housing starting to come in. We expect this will increase once the restrictions are lifted.
As we progress through this response together and transition into the recovery phase, these numbers and percentages will change. We expect to continue to provide help to organizations with safety needs, and to support new and creative programing.
High rates of unemployment and delays in unemployment benefits have created hardships for families and individuals. The majority of the remaining funds will go toward helping these folks.
There is a very long road of recovery ahead of us. If you would like to donate please do so here: uwlamoille.org/how-to-help/covid-19-response-fund.htm or send a check with “Response Fund” in the memo to our office at 20 Morrisville Plaza, Suite B, Morrisville, VT 05661.
If you or someone you know is struggling during this pandemic, check out our comprehensive list of Lamoille County resources: uwlamoille.org/get-help/covid-19-resources.html, which includes how to access this fund. You can also call 211 with questions about local, state and national resources.
In addition, the United Way of Lamoille County has built a robust volunteer response. We have been building a list of individuals who are willing to step up when the time comes. Because of the generosity of so many volunteers, we were able to put in place much-needed person-power at the Lamoille Community House and Meals on Wheels. If you would like to sign up as a volunteer or want to see what our updated list of needs are, please check out our volunteer form and list of opportunities here: uwlamoille.org/how-to-help/volunteer.html.
Jim Curran is executive director of the United Way of Lamoille County.