Judging by what has been seen so far in the wholly unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, our current president, like his two immediate predecessors, will do everything he can to sacrifice both Ukraine and American leadership of the Western world from a lack of integrity, intestinal fortitude, or both. Since the end of World War II, the United States has been seen as the leader of freedom-loving nations, particularly those of Western Europe.
So, the U.S. president at any given moment has also been viewed as the leader of the western world. In the postwar era President Harry Truman formed a coalition of many United Nations’ members to halt the communist takeover of South Korea, though it is still unfortunately divided as it has been since the end of the war.
Have we been the perfect leader in this role? Of course not. We mistakenly became involved in Vietnam during John F. Kennedy’s presidency, and even more so under Lyndon Johnson, when U.S. officials failed to understand the principal differences between a communist revolution and a nationalist revolution by a divided nation long tired of foreign domination. To Kennedy’s credit, however, he stood up to Nikita Khrushchev’s attempt to put Soviet missiles into Cuba in 1964 and thus kept Russian forces out of the Western Hemisphere.
Like the invasion that brought on the Korean War, when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, George H.W. Bush lead an UN-sponsored reprisal that restored the independence of Kuwait. Bush and the U.S. could have easily overthrown Hussein but stayed within its purpose of simply restoring Kuwait's independence.
The activities of his son, George W. Bush, guided by Vice President Richard B. Cheney, are another matter. Apparently both Bush and Cheney failed to understand what happened in the former Yugoslavia upon the death of Josip Broz, more commonly known as Tito. While Tito may have been a communist, and despite his faults, he never bowed to the leaders of the Soviet Union or tried to export his form of government to his neighbors.
More important, he kept several groups of widely differing peoples at home and from causing trouble with neighboring nations and among themselves. So why did George W. Bush get us into a foolish second round in Iraq? While the real reasons may never be known, I strongly suspect it was due to Cheney’s thoughts of making millions in oil deals for himself and Halliburton, which benefited greatly from extremely high-value, no-bid government contracts.
Unfortunately, neither man did any real planning for what would be done in Iraq once Hussein was removed, for which we still suffer the consequences. Interestingly, I do not believe Cheney has set foot in Europe since leaving office, perhaps fearing what some European citizens have stated to me in private — he would be arrested and tried as a war criminal.
And what did we get from the Bush-Cheney invasion of Afghanistan? Was there a real need for this to find Osama bin Laden, who was ultimately found and killed in neighboring Pakistan, a nation with which we have defense treaties? And, why do we have treaties of this style with a nation that’s as poor a partner as Pakistan? We are told — again — that it was to prevent the spread of communism, though we have yet to see an Islamic nation embrace communism.
While it may not be in the Western Hemisphere, the Russian invasion of Ukraine certainly has had a serious effect on our European allies in NATO, yet Biden, like both presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump before him, has never learned the true danger of dealings with a KGB thug like Vladimir Putin.
Obama, like a little crybaby not knowing what else to do, and without the stamina necessary to do anything meaningful, did little other than shake his finger at Putin and place some basically meaningless sanctions on him and some of his oligarch goons. Why meaningless you ask?
Because Putin’s oligarch buddies have their billions invested in London real estate and American businesses as has been much reported in the press over the past year. Only the Russian people are hurt by the sanctions with which Obama, and now Biden, wished they could change the minds of those they thought would be affected. Cleary Putin saw right through them both.
Here we are in 2022, some six years after the last time Obama had an opportunity to whine some more and place additional meaningless sanctions upon people who couldn’t have cared less. And what has Biden learned from all of this? Apparently, nothing if he thinks new sanctions will have any more effect than his efforts to date and those of his former boss.
Coming from a scrappy little city like Scranton, Pa., it is hard to understand how Biden has not learned that the only thing Putin understands is when people won’t back down. Biden spends millions deploying troops to Europe who will soon grow tired of his farce and lower U.S. military morale. At the very least Biden could call for volunteers from U.S. forces who wish to join with the Ukrainians and fight the Russians, taking a page from the Russian playbook used in Donbas. If Biden had any real leadership qualities he would be organizing a coalition of NATO nations and others who wished to join in, just as George H.W. Bush had the intestinal fortitude to do with Hussein, and give Putin the boot in the ass he needs to stay out of other nations.
It is time the U.S. began once again to elect true leaders instead of little boys not up to a man’s work.
Donald B. Valentine lives in Elmore.
