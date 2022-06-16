In the first installment of this two-part series (News & Citizen, April 14, 2022), I explored my belief of how the U.S. is sacrificing its world leadership in the current war in Ukraine. Now I’ll explore the Russian view and why it illustrates how we are sacrificing American world leadership.

The Soviet Union officially collapsed in 1991 and the two halves of Germany wished to reunite. An effect of this was to move the border of NATO further eastward, which was not something Russians favored. Since assuming power at the behest of Boris Yeltsin, witnessing the continued expansion of NATO, and working his way toward becoming a modern-day Stalin, Vladimir Putin has both continually protested the expansion of NATO and claimed that the West broke its collective word in doing so.

The Brookings Institution published a report in November 2014 and, citing the Russian report “Behind the Headlines,” Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, when questioned why supposed promises made to Russian leaders by various U.S. officials were not codified in treaty form, said, “The topic of NATO expansion was not discussed at all, and it wasn’t brought up in these years.”

Gorbachev did say that he was concerned with the eastward expansion of NATO and felt that it violated the spirit of discussions with NATO in 1991 but noted that no promises were made beyond how things would be handled in the former East German territory.

So, Putin’s claims about the West breaking its word on the continued expansion of NATO are nothing more than his usual bombast and propaganda accepted by few outside Russia and fewer every day inside Russia. He may have nearly complete control of the press in Russia, but he has failed to shut down the internet because it would cause a massive disruption to Russian military communications.

After years of KGB training, I doubt Putin has ever read much European history except that emanating from communist propagandists, which is unfortunate.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union many former Warsaw Pact nations, Russia’s equivalent of NATO, sought membership in the European Union and protection from future subjugation to Moscow by joining NATO. Not surprisingly, after chaffing under Russian domination for years, Poland became first to join both, becoming a NATO member in 2007. Between 2007 and the present every former Warsaw Pact nation except for Ukraine, Moldova and some of the former parts of Yugoslavia have become NATO members.

Why not Ukraine?

So why has Ukraine not become a NATO member? Because the U.S. has dropped its role of leadership in the world. While Russian leadership and policy have been under the nearly sole control of Putin since shortly after the Soviet Union collapsed, U.S. policy has fluctuated through presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden, together with the input over the past 25 years of various congressional leaders. It is, in part, the changes presented by succeeding administrations that enables Putin to convince some national leaders in the world that the U.S. has broken its “promises” regarding the expansion of NATO.

An independent Ukraine took some years to stabilize. From centuries of Russian domination, more than any other part of the former USSR, Ukrainians understood that once Russians gained control it would be Russians and only Russians who would make all major decisions affecting them.

When it became clear to most Ukrainians that their president, Viktor Yanukovych, was little more than a kleptomaniac under Russian control the world witnessed the Madian Revolution, which resulted in his downfall and escape to Russia. A subsequent replacement, Petro Poroshenko, the Ukrainian oligarch from the banking industry, did his best but failed to rid Ukraine of the corruption in its government — the single greatest complaint heard from Ukrainians. It is like people complaining about the weather here.

Still, Ukraine increased efforts to join the European Union and NATO almost the moment Yanukovych left, and that effort continues today. The efforts of both Poroshenko and current president Volodymyr Zelensky to end corruption have been serious but they’ve failed to remove enough corrupt judges to satisfy European Union leaders enough to extend membership. These, however, are largely monetary issues.

Russian takeover

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the war in Ukraine a proxy war and I cannot disagree with him. Had the U.S. and NATO given assurances that Ukraine would not be allowed to join NATO, I doubt this would have satisfied Putin enough to forestall his “special military operation” now taking place in Ukraine. Clearly his complaints are more with the U.S. and the West over the expansion of NATO, but he chose to punish Ukraine in its NATO unprotected status.

Putin will never be honest or sharp enough to realize that his own actions have been the chief cause of NATO’s expansion. One would think he would realize this from the present efforts of Finland and Sweden seeking NATO membership. It appears that, like Obama, Biden doesn’t get the message either. Biden continually accepts all of Putin’s bluff and bluster as serious threats when the nearly total failure of Russian strategy, tactics, logistics, equipment, training, leadership and, most important, morale clearly demonstrate that the Russian military is not nearly as much to worry about as both Obama and Biden have believed it to be.

Unhappiness with us Why are the U.S. and NATO sacrificing so much of Ukraine and so many Ukrainian lives by allowing Putin to demonstrate his unhappiness with us?

I appreciate the assistance we are providing but am ashamed that we have not put in place a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft or provided Ukrainians the aircraft capability to counter the Russian aerial assault. After all, the Ukrainians have done quite well battling Russia’s armored assault with Western-supplied equipment.

A no-fly zone and providing Ukrainians with air power would bring this conflict to an end far more quickly, saving both Ukrainian and Russian lives. Russia should be told that neither U.S. nor NATO aircraft will enter Russian air space but will protect Ukrainian air space with the needed no-fly zone.

When the Soviet Union broke up Ukraine was left with one third of Soviet nuclear arsenal. Under the Budapest Accords between Ukraine, Russia and the U.S., we helped to collect and destroy all of them with both Russia and the U.S. pledging to honor, respect and protect the integrity of Ukrainian borders in exchange.

Russia continues to violate the agreement through its continued theft of Ukrainian territory, but what is the excuse of the U.S. for not living up to its pledge to protect the integrity of Ukraine’s borders as we agreed to in the Budapest Accords?

We’ve abrogated our responsibility under this treaty, which begs the question: What would the U.S. do if a NATO member like Poland or one of the three Baltic republics were attacked by Russia? Shame on us and the gutless cowards Obama, Trump and Biden for not providing the real protection for Ukraine that we promised them in signing the Budapest Accords.

Donald B. Valentine, who has spent a good deal of time in Ukraine, lives in Elmore.