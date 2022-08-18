“This will be the thing that finally breaks the dam and causes GOP leaders and media personalities to distance themselves from Trump” is nothing but the 2022 version of 2016’s “I think we’re going to see this event — insert countless examples — cause Trump to become presidential.”
Neither is going to happen. At least not in the way people imagine.
I hope that after seven years of Trump on the political stage, it’s become obvious to those who oppose him that “becoming presidential” was never something to which he aspired. It was not that he was incapable — though, perhaps he is — but it was also an active choice on his part to give the people what he decided they wanted: anti-presidential, anti-insider, anti-establishment rhetoric and actions.
Was this inclination because he’s a performer? No, it’s far more malevolent than that. It was his practiced art because he’s a conman and America was — and still is — his mark.
His lifetime of successful cons taught him that the adage, “Give the people what they want, and they will come,” worked. Whether it was a too good to be true investment scam, a get-rich roadmap at Trump University, landing a huge contract to erect a Trump property or even buy a decent steak, Trump learned that the bigger the promised payoff — the lie — and the easier he told people they could achieve it, the more the people would come.
He wasn’t wrong.
Remember, “I alone can fix it?” The promise that if you supported Trump everything you wanted and believed you should have would be yours. The best part? He alone would fix it. It was going to be so easy.
Having abandoned hope that their standard bearer would become someone more traditional, palatable to the D.C. dinner-party circuit, GOP leaders and their media sycophants adopted another adage: If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.
Some did this through overt acts of support and others through their silence. The courage, morality and patriotism of silence — or support — are the same. To be clear, it’s weak, amoral and unpatriotic. Once you’re there, you’ve become that person, you’ve invested your career and reputation in a man who is amoral and unpatriotic, and history tells us that when it seems to be unraveling, you grab onto every thread possible and try to hold it altogether.
My point? Trump’s hard-core support will only become firmer as things get worse for him. They’re in too deep. Lifeboats, off-ramps, a bridge back to normalcy? Whatever metaphor you want to use, the GOP base, and the politicians and media personalities dependent on that base, are going nowhere other than into a deeper hole.
There is one bloated flotation device modeled after Trump that won’t really feel to supporters as though they are abandoning the GOP/MAGA/Far Right. He’s even anchored in Florida, at least for now.
You guessed it: Ron DeSantis.
How hard is DeSantis working to be the Trump alternative? Watch him give a speech. He’s been coached and practiced using nearly identical hand-movements that Trump uses when he speaks. If it weren’t so dangerous, it would be comic.
But there’s nothing funny about DeSantis and he’s arguably more electable than Trump in a 2024 head-to-head with the Democratic nominee — I assume, at least for now, that’s Joe Biden.
DeSantis has risen to prominence by stacking up and walking on the bodies of those Trump has so effectively made expendable to a large segment of the American people. You know who I mean. They’re the same groups targeted in nearly every authoritarian movement and the ideas, allies and laws that support and protect those groups, including people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ folks and women.
While most of the nation has been focused on the crimes, theatrics and cruelty of Trump, Ron “Baby Trump” DeSantis has been growing stronger, ever crueler and more effective in his Florida laboratory of autocracy. DeSantis has financially punished private companies for speaking out against his legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community. He’s passed or changed laws so teachers, professors and private employers need to be fearful they’ll be breaking the law if they teach a complete picture of U.S. history or provide anti-racist, anti-bias trainings in their workplaces.
These laws are confusing, vague and ambiguous, and for DeSantis, that’s a feature, not a bug. If laws don’t make clear where the lines are, then out of fear and self-protection, people will restrict and censor themselves for fear of where those invisible lines might be.
The impact of the new law, of which DeSantis is so proud, is not merely that young Americans in Florida schools, colleges and universities are less well educated in our country’s history or workplaces or are a little less “politically correct.” DeSantis is catering to the white Christian nationalists and a far-right movement that has consumed the Republican party. The cruelty of these policies — the fired teachers, the professors stripped of tenure, the workers subjected to slurs and passed over for advancement, the LGBTQ children assaulted by classmates — bolster DeSantis’ street cred among the GOP base.
Today, Trump is still the head of the snake, but don’t fool yourself into believing that cutting off that head removes the danger. This snake has a new head waiting to emerge and its name is DeSantis.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
Log In
