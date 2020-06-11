My father is turning 95 next week. Born in 1925, he lived through the Great Depression and when World War II broke out, he enlisted in the Army Air Force.
In flight school, he was trained as a navigator and was sent to Italy to join the 460th Bombardment Group, where he flew 24 missions in a B-24 Liberator. He would tell me stories about some of the narrow escapes they experienced when enemy fighters would appear.
“Whenever we got in trouble,” he said, “we’d call out for the Redtails. In seconds they would be on the scene and take out the enemy.”
He had total respect for the Redtails, aka the Tuskegee Airmen, in their high-powered P-47s and P-51s.
After the war, he met my mom, got married, had my sister and me, got a full-time job and, thanks to the GI Bill, went to college part-time and became an engineer. I remember attending his graduation when I was a young boy. He was the first in his family to get a college degree.
He got a good job and we moved from Brooklyn to New Jersey and had a comfortable middle-class life.
Lately, I can’t help but think about those Tuskegee Airmen, the African American crews and pilots who flew the Redtails. If not for their ability and bravery, many more Army Air Force men would have died.
Unfortunately, when the Tuskegee Airmen came home after the war, they received the opposite of a hero’s welcome. The 1.2 million African American veterans of World War II were denied the benefits of the GI Bill that the 8 million white veterans were offered.
They couldn’t go to college, get a good job and share in the bounty that they fought and sacrificed for. Neighborhoods were closed to them. Redlined districts of minority neighborhoods could not access financing or insurance.
They could not partake in the American Dream, but they could watch others. The injustice of that era must have been infuriating. After risking all for “the team,” the team shunned them.
Think how different America would be if those 1.2 million African American airmen were given the same opportunities my father had.
We can’t change history, but we can learn from it. What happened back then was wrong and, yes, laws have been enacted to make things better. But laws don’t automatically eliminate historic, systemic racism. We know we still have a long way to go to make things right — and it starts with each of us individually.
To honor my Dad’s birthday and the Tuskegee Airmen who saved his life and gave me mine, I vow to be more active and vocal in fighting injustice and hatred based on race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity or anything else.
In the words of Jesse Colin Young the Youngbloods from 1969: ”Come on people, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now.” Please join me!
Happy Birthday, Dad! And thank you, Tuskegee Airmen!
Steve Berson lives in Morrisville.