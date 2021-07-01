As members of the town of Johnson’s Racial Justice Committee, we have heard a wide variety of opinions on racism, anti-racism, and the responsibility our communities have to address these issues. Opinions have come from public discussions, social media posts, municipal meetings, and letters in the News & Citizen.
Thanks to all those who have understood how important this issue is and contributed to efforts to address systemic racism.
Recently, there has been some concern about the alleged “divisiveness” of anti-racism work in our community. Some believe that there is no racism in our community or Vermont in general. In reality, racism in Vermont may just be difficult to perceive for many, given that approximately 94.2 percent of the population is white.
Unfortunately, there are a number of anecdotal examples of how racism is present in our communities. In 2018, an incident of racial hatred targeted residents of the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson. On Sept. 3, 2019, an Iraqi-American couple driving through Johnson on Main Street were confronted by a white individual about their driving. The couple was threatened with violence and “inappropriate remarks referencing (his native) language.”
On April 28, 2021, a newspaper article discussing anti-Asian hate during the pandemic, in which a woman states she “only lived in Johnson for two months before she couldn’t take the daily racism and fear she faced” and “felt unsafe walking around Johnson at night.”
In Bennington, making national news, the New York Times chronicled the story of Kiah Morris’ resignation as a Vermont legislator due to years of racially charged threats and harassment targeting her and her family. (This past spring, Morris received a settlement and public apology from the town of Bennington following an investigation by the Human Rights Commission.)
These are just a few of the reported incidents, which would suggest there are countless unreported racially motivated incidents in which residents and visitors of our community feel harassed and threatened. These realities, along with racial disparities in infection rates and hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Centers for Disease Control and many states, including Vermont, to declare racism a public health emergency.
Some feel that racism can be addressed by being color blind. But this simple solution to just treat everyone equally fails to address over 400 years of enslavement, segregation, terrorism, disenfranchisement, incarceration and discrimination in education, housing, banking and employment that has perpetuated massive inequality in society.
For those who have never been made to feel uncomfortable because of the color of their skin, these realities can be strange and disagreeable to confront. Many white people feel that racism is not their fault.
More important than the debate about fault and blame, however, is the debate about responsibility. If we live in an unjust society, whether our fault or not, is it not our responsibility to try to fix it?
While the majority of the population in Vermont remains white, it’s worth noting that the demographics of our state are shifting in a more diverse direction, making anti-racism essential to the safety and well-being of Vermont residents.
Xusana Davis, Vermont’s executive director of racial equity, said in a March 9 lecture at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, “the youngest populations in this state are the most ethnically diverse.” (Watch on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=IiwL0opIOj8)
When considering the future of Vermont and all who live here, there is a growing population that cannot be denied the opportunity to thrive in communities where everyone is respected and safe.
These are the questions we are attempting to address: How do we make our community a welcoming, inclusive place for all people to stay, visit, live, raise families and start businesses, especially those from traditionally marginalized groups?
How do we most effectively achieve this? Is it through education, statute, incentives, messaging or public discussion? How do we have these conversations and make these efforts without further burdening those among us who have experienced current and historical discrimination?
There are a wide variety of opinions about how to answer these questions. We respectfully ask citizens of all political positions to move beyond the divisiveness and talk to each other.
There is much for us all to learn if we put aside our differences, our assumptions and our biases and listen.
Sophia Berard, chair, and Eric Hutchins, vice chair, serve on Johnson’s Racial Justice Committee.
