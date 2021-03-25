I recall vividly, as though it was yesterday, being in the fifth grade feeling terrible for several of my classmates. Our teacher, during reading time, would make us take turns reading aloud. Some students, mostly the boys, would struggle mightily as they attempted to read. The words came out like molasses on a cold day.
These students agonized over the words. They must have hated school as much as students who are bullied, desperate for the assignment to end. Every day they were humiliated as their inadequacies were exposed to all. I was puzzled, how some of these students, the strongest and fastest on the playground, could not read. I was realizing for the first time there was no correlation between brawn and book smarts.
So, what does this have to do with our Statehouse? The House Education Committee brought a bill to our committee they hope will improve literacy in our schools. They sought $2 million for grants to distribute to our schools to help teachers improve reading. They asked for $150,000 for salary, benefits and operating costs to hire a literacy coordinator for the state to oversee this work.
I had no problem with the intent of the work. Our fourth graders scored only 37 percent on national reading competency tests in 2019, down from 43 percent in 2017. We learned in testimony that the fourth grade is the pivotal point for students, when we switch from learning to read to reading to learn. If children do not get this right, it can have lifelong consequences.
My hesitancy with this proposal hinged on two factors. First, we have had several proposals for new positions. The cost of adding a literacy coordinator must be considered along with other new positions in the budget. There are requests for 37 new positions this year. Each has merit, though there is not enough money to support them all. To support them means something else in the budget will need to be cut.
Aside from the funding choices and challenges to support reading in schools, the second reason I am reluctant is that I am not sure the proposal by itself will work. If children go home to parents who do not or cannot read to them, the likelihood of school reading programs succeeding is diminished.
This does not mean we should abandon efforts by any means. If we want to succeed though, we need to acknowledge a more comprehensive strategy is needed than just focusing on what happens in the classroom.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
