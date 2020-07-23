“We are one people with one family. We all live in the same house … and through books, through information, we must find a way to say to people that we must lay down the burden of hate. For hate is too heavy a burden to bear.” — U.S. Rep. John Lewis, 1940-2020.
If you have been alive for any length of time, no doubt you have witnessed or perhaps been the victim of some form of injustice, individually or on a grand scale. The ages-old blight of systemic racism has been exposed, dissected, protested and, we hope, is finally on the way to being eradicated, that the coming generations may in their day live free of its curse.
We who have observed the continuum of social conditions and change are examining our culture and our own minds and hearts, educating ourselves, determined to be part of the solution. Even in an era of spectactorship, safe behind closed doors and technology, we learn the importance of action.
Witnessing injustice in troubled silence, or pouring fuel on the fire of anger, are not viable solutions, say the late Congressman Lewis and other leaders in the struggle for the betterment of all members of the human family. As we come to terms with this crisis simultaneously with the current medical public health threat, the wise say that the only means of finding our way back home again is by unifying and standing with each other (6 feet apart) in common cause.
Years ago, in one of those seminars about workplace culture and weathering hardships, I recall the uneasy laughter in the audience as the keynote speaker described zoological metaphors for three possible social structures within organizations: chickens, rats and dolphins. When there is trouble threatening these various groups, their response is as follows, he explained: Chickens will turn on their own, the one chosen as a target, and literally henpeck it to death; rats will save their own selves, deserting their comrades; dolphins, however, will shield one another, presenting a united pod, fending off threats, swimming alongside the injured ones until they recover.
An oversimplification of animal behavior, but we all understood the implication that it’s better to be an integrity-rich dolphin pod than a flock of backstabbing chickens or a mischief of disloyal rats.
Now, I can’t speak up for the chickens, but a recent NPR article highlighted rats’ ability to change behavior patterns when faced with positive examples. When a rat was in trouble, and the others started to back away, if one or two of them set the precedent of helping, the others would usually follow suit, creating a new tradition within the social structure.
All this is to say that we humans are also adaptable. We can learn new behavior patterns. We can stop fighting or deserting each other, and change our culture permanently for the better.
Turning to Morristown Centennial Library matters, are you longing for something tangible and hands-on? Although the communication must needs remain virtual, your local library continues to offer our varied menu of loan-ready materials.
Again, you can put things on hold directly through our website, centenniallibrary.org, drop us a line at info@centenniallibrary.org with your list of titles and authors, or, if those means are not available, call us on weekday mornings, 888-3853, to talk with a real, live staff member. At other times, please leave a voicemail message with your name and number. All methods will yield a callback to receive or confirm your order and arrange a pickup time; our curbside service hours are Monday, Tuesday Wednesday, noon to 3 and Thursday, Friday 3-6, and by appointment. You may now request copies to be made by appointment as well; please see our website post.
• For our youth ages preschool-18, it’s not too late to sign up for a Summer Reading Program packet, with an age-appropriate reading tracker and incentives. Ask for one at info@centenniallbrary.org. The Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party will happen via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. Show off your accumulated prizes, talk about the best books you’ve read over the summer, and congratulate yourselves on a job well done. Check out our publicity for more information; sign up via the website using the Eventbrite link, to register for a ticket and a party kit and on the day, join us at the Zoom meeting address listed.
Also available for registration via Eventbrite and with Zoom meeting addresses listed on our website:
• Teens, come to our Virtual Open Mic: Share Your Story on Thursday, July 23, 1 p.m. Ages 12-18, share an original poem, story, play a song, share a piece of artwork or something else that expresses you and your story.
• Fantastic Fantasy Book Buffet: Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. Feast your eyes on some fantastic fantasy books at the library. At the end, everyone is invited to share some of their favorite fantasy books. For ages 8-11.
• Adults, do you want some beach reading that you never have to return? While supplies last, you can ask at info@centenniallibrary.org for a Paperback Care Package. Please send us your name, contact information and a sentence about your general preferences: nonfiction, science, history, politics, cuisine, or historical, crime procedural/mystery, fantasy/sci-fi, romantic fiction, etc. We’ll bag up a half-dozen reads from our Book Sale Room that are yours to keep. Sorry, our inventory can’t support specific title requests, but we’ll do our best to surprise and delight you grownups with a quick-pick selection of books to take with you camping, sunbathing or staycationing.
• Another delightful freebie, for all ages, while supplies last: Make art and a cheerful, creative mess with one of our Crafty Craft Kits, a bag filled with paper, coloring pages, art supplies and other fun stuff, no two alike. Ask for one, make something fabulous, take a picture and let us see your masterpiece.
• For all of you with green thumbs and hopes of attracting a few friendly sprites, get your hands dirty and make a little flora-filled container oasis by signing up for Faerie Gardens, the Zoom workshop to be offered on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m., with Friend of the Library and gardener extraordinaire Pat Modzelewski. Sign up to get a kit in the days preceding the workshop, then tune in work magic with greenery, stones, other natural finds and a few fun accessories. See our publicity for more information.
• Finally, news of our phased reopening: The board of trustees has been working diligently with staff on the reopening process and plans. We hope to open in the fall to limited numbers of our patrons who would like to browse our shelves and use our computers and printer/copier. We look forward to welcoming folks back. Masks and social distancing will be required; more information will be forthcoming as the date approaches.
Thank you, all, for your patronage and support. We are here for you, and grateful that you are here for us. Let’s carry on, and keep reading, learning, creating and listening to each other.
