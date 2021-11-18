Personally, I am not opposed to recreational all-terrain vehicles in Morristown, and I am certainly not opposed to workplace ATVs for farming, logging, fish and game situations.
In fact, as the Morristown Selectboard goes forward with the ATV issue, I hope they make the distinction between workplace and recreational ATVs. Clearly for me, they are not the same situation.
I see no reason workplace ATVs shouldn’t be allowed on Morristown’s public roads.
Similarly, and to place the recreational ATV issue into context, I am not opposed to snow machines. I’ve been a landowner in Morristown who has allowed snow machines to cross our property for 30 years — every year we’ve owned land in town.
We all understand snow machines do not travel on public roads except to cross from one trail to another. In part, this is because they are not designed for roads. But mostly this is because snow machine riders want to be on trails. Even with snow machines in our front yard, our windows are closed in the winter so noise or any other kind of bother is not an issue.
However, recreational ATVs are another issue. The problem for Morristown is there are no ATV trails as was clearly stated by the local ATV club at a recent selectboard meeting last spring. We’ve been told all along by the selectboard that allowing recreational ATVs is about accessing trails, but the reality is, as explained by the Green Mountain ATV Club there are no trails in Morristown.
Therefore, this is not an issue of accessing trails. This is an issue about ATVs on our public roads.
It has been suggested ATVs will be a great economic benefit for Morristown. Undoubtedly some businesses will see gains, but how much is certainly debatable since no studies have ever been done to find out.
Morristown is becoming more and more the destination for road bikers, gravel bikers, mountain bikers, runners and hikers, to name a few. How much money do they bring to the town? Another unstudied contributor to our local economy.
How will non-motorized activities interact with recreational ATVs? We cannot be certain. I would suggest if recreational ATVs become a common fixture on public roads these other activities will dwindle and so will the economic benefits they bring to our town, along with our property values.
For me, the real underlying issue is what we want for Morristown in the future. We have had some very positive gains in Morristown over the past decade or so with new businesses in the village and the large number of non-motorized enthusiasts coming to town.
I, for one, want to continue along this path. I ask the residents of Morristown, what is your vision for our town? Recreational ATVs on trails is one thing, but on public roads I would contend is a completely different issue and one we need to consider very carefully going forward.
Don McDowell lives in Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.