The Waterville Town Library is maintained and operated by volunteers who mostly consist of a board of trustees. While we have a budget for the library, it is quite small and is used to pay for museum passes, ensuring a computer is available for public and trustee use, subscriptions to Listen Up! Vermont (audiobooks), the Vermont online library, and keeping the book selection fresh and current and tailored to our patrons’ interests.
This year we are installing a story walk for children and families thanks to a generous grant from Healthy Lamoille Valley, which supports a collaboration with the Waterville Elementary School library to install one on the school property as well.
Trustees have been planning on having a tiny or little library installed on the Waterville town green for quite awhile now, but realize we could use support from the community for this project. The selectboard approved the project, but require that it match the colors of our town hall and the green.
Eventually, we’d love to have one on the town green and one in front of our library. We have limited hours due to not having a budget for a paid librarian. Of course, we are also currently limited due to COVID-19 as well.
The library is looking for someone to volunteer their creative construction talents to build a sturdy tiny/little library for the green, and we can help pay for materials. Let us know if you have time and interest in this project.
A tiny library is approximately 22 inches by 18 inches, weatherized, and will be secured to a sturdy post that we will install and provide. They are a “take a book, leave a book” system that has become increasingly popular. Waterville Town Library trustees will periodically add books and check on the safety and maintenance of the tiny library resource.
Chrissy Wade is a trustee on the Waterville Town Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.