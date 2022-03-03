I never imagined I would listen to a report with halter tops and tank tops as part of the discussion on the floor of the House, but dress codes for legislators was the topic. We heard that in some other states, along with halter tops and tank tops, shorts and loud ties were not allowed. We learned in some states that boots were only allowed if they were polished, and gentlemen could only wear slacks that match their jackets.
This discussion took place because years ago tradition dictated that only a female legislator could make a motion allowing her male counterparts to remove their jackets. Over the years that tradition became a rule. Someone complained about this sexist rule and asked the rules committee to change it so anyone could move to allow legislators to remove their jackets.
If you have ever been in the Statehouse on a sunny day, you can understand why lawmakers want to remove their jackets. The room can easily start to feel like an oven. The women often vote in a block against allowing the men to remove their jackets, laughing as they vote no.
I found myself shaking my head asking myself why in the world would 150 people spend nearly half an hour listening to all of this while so many issues are on our plate. It may not seem to many that Rome is burning but if you are homeless, hungry and hopeless, it certainly may.
Several of my fellow legislators questioned that with all the money that poured into Vermont to help people pay their rent, utilities, health insurance premiums, increased food benefits and hearing bills how can there be such hunger? We heard that 27 percent of Vermonters were food insecure, and they questioned the data.
I thought about the concern some have about whether so many people really do face hardships. The Federal Reserve, certainly not a liberal think-tank, reported that 40 percent of Americans do not have enough cash to handle an unexpected bill of $400. CNBC reported that 61 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.
So, it should not be a shock that slightly more than a quarter of Vermonters are food insecure. To say the economic recovery has not lifted all boats would be an understatement.
It may be too harsh of me to be critical of spending half an hour on dress code issues, but I do not have the patience to be tolerant of what to me is wasted time, when many need our help.
The Legislature is not in session this week. I will try to provide a town meeting mid-session update next week.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
