Gov. Phil Scott HAS vetoed two important bills that passed both the House and Senate last year with strong majorities, but with differences that needed to be worked out. At the beginning of this session, conference committees worked hard to resolve those differences, and both the House and Senate again approved the compromises proposed and sent the bills on to the governor.
As I write this, the Senate voted to override the veto of both bills. The House missed meeting the two-thirds requirement for overriding the paid family leave bill veto by one vote. The Senate has voted to override the minimum wage veto and the House will be voting this week, perhaps before this report is published.
I have voted for both bills this year and last in their different versions. Neither bill is perfect. Major bills that require compromise will leave some feeling they don’t do enough, and others feeling they go too far. But I do believe that in order to boost incomes of working Vermonters and to make it possible for lower paid workers to actually make a living and have a decent life, we do need to boost things from the bottom up, as our nation and our state have done in the past, even as we work to encourage healthy business development and job growth.
Simply expecting economic growth to trickle down to the lowest paid workers has never worked. We need to do both, to improve things from the bottom up as well.
Global Warming Solutions Act
This major bill (H.688) was introduced this year with 87 House members as sponsors. We spent a lot of time hearing from state officials, both at the secretary and commissioner level, as well as at the technical and analysis level, businesses and business groups, climatologists and other scientific experts.
We made some suggested changes, as well as fine-tuning the language to make the intent clear. Our committee voted the bill out last week and sent it on its way. Because there are modest time-limited resources needed to implement the bill in the first two years, it was referred to the Appropriations Committee. I look forward to the full House being able to discuss and vote on it soon.
Unfortunately, there has been some misinformation about this bill. Some of it is, I hope, inadvertent and based on misunderstanding. Some of the misinformation, however, comes from people who simply would rather not have Vermont be involved in seriously addressing climate change and its impacts.
H.688 contains provisions allowing “private right of action” by persons who believe that state government is not meeting the requirements established in law by this bill. Some have said that this opens the door to endless lawsuits, litigation and cost, but actually, the opposite is true. Any person can today go to court to try to compel the state to do something or stop doing something. Someone filing such a suit can also seek damages. H. 688 first limits the subject of legal action to whether the state is fulfilling the measurable requirements of this law. It does not allow a person to seek damages. The bill actually restricts the scope of legal actions more narrowly than what might occur today, and it discourages frivolous legal action.
H.688 does not cede the Legislature’s authority over state agencies or the Vermont Climate Council that the bill establishes. It requires more contact with legislative committees in the administrative rulemaking process than is normally the case with state agencies.
The Legislature, of course, has the ultimate authority to change or undo actions by state agencies if they go beyond Legislative intent or policy, and the Legislature holds the purse strings, both in terms of spending and revenue sources.
Hearing in Morrisville
On Feb. 10, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees held hearings throughout the state on the administration’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year. The one at Peoples Academy in Morrisville was led by Rep. David Yacovone and Sen. Richard Westman.
I heard brief statements from many local residents about unmet needs, particularly for our most vulnerable citizens, people with health and mental health issues, people in poverty and innovative programs to help them move out of poverty, people in need of home care, people with addictions, the need for childcare and family services, the needs of older Vermonters.
The formal budget adoption process starts in the House, and I know that the Appropriations Committee is listening at these hearings around the state as well as in their committee room at the Statehouse.
It is a difficult balancing process trying to address so many real unmet needs in a budget under pressure from all directions. I hope to be able to vote for a bill that addresses these needs as much as possible.
The Energy and Technology Committee has been taking testimony about a number of one-time expenditures in the administration’s proposed budget affecting energy, climate change, state information systems and broadband, and we will be forwarding our comments on these to the Appropriations Committee in the coming days as well.
Contact me with questions, concerns or comments at apatt@leg.state.vt.us or avrampatt.com.
