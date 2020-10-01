I am writing in support of Chandler Matson’s legal perspective on the lawsuit recently won by his client, David Bain, against school district superintendent Tracy Wrend (“After Bain ruling, let’s keep school officials accountable, News & Citizen, Sept. 10).
We must not ignore that Wrend has settled the appeal and that her guilty verdict stands. We also must not ignore her retaliation against this experienced and well-regarded teacher. Her enablers may try to excuse this behavior by saying it is an isolated incident, but I know firsthand that she traffics in retaliation. Wrend retaliated against my daughter when I was a vocal opponent of the changes she was making to our grading system. I only feel free to speak out now because my daughter has graduated, and Wrend can no longer retaliate against her.
Three years ago, I was a vocal opponent of our schools’ move to Proficiency Based Learning and Proficiency Based Grading. During this time, my daughter was assigned a survey project in math class. For her project, she surveyed her classmates on how they liked both proficiency based learning and grading.
With some friends, she expanded the survey to include all the high school students receiving the new proficiency grades. The survey showed that the majority of students disliked the new system and that 60 percent of the students were not motivated under the new grading system. I brought the survey to the attention of the school board at a school board meeting. Ten days later, the Stowe Reporter published the survey results.
The very next day, Wrend composed a letter to our family threatening our daughter with disciplinary action for violating student privacy and violating the school use of internet policy. How can asking students anonymously about their opinions of a new grading system violate their privacy? Yet again, this is an example of the superintendent trying to prohibit free speech that she doesn’t agree with.
Rather than investigate the problems shown by the survey, she chose to threaten our daughter with disciplinary action. Unfortunately, Wrend got her desired result as we stopped being so vocal about our opposition. To this date there has been no followup to ask parents, teachers and students whether proficiency based learning and grading is working for them.
Now that I can speak my mind, I believe the change to proficiency grading and other changes instituted by Wrend are having a profound downward effect on the quality of Stowe High School. Stowe High has lost its long standing No. 1 ranking in the state (which has been the catalyst for many people to choose to move to Stowe with their families), we no longer offer AP classes to Stowe students even though all surrounding schools have figured out how to make it work, and 8th grade algebra is now being abandoned with no explanation given.
Almost all student distinctions have been removed, including Latin honors for high school students, and it is increasingly difficult for colleges to put a student’s performance in context with the rest of the class. Since proficiency based learning was initiated, we were seeing correlating declines in school Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium test performance, but as transparency is not Wrend’s strong suit, she is now withholding test performance data that was previously accessible to all.
It would appear that other parents are also concerned about these changes to Stowe’s schools. Despite Stowe’s 10-plus-year growth trend in student enrollment and a statewide influx of families bringing new students to Vermont schools this year, Stowe’s school enrollment is down by 41 students.
A superintendent who retaliates against a teacher should not be allowed to keep her job. A superintendent who retaliates against a student should not be allowed to keep her job. A superintendent whose incompetence is having a detrimental impact on the quality of our schools should not be allowed to keep her job.
Enough is enough.
I implore the school board to take action to remove Tracy Wrend from her position of power that she has so wantonly abused.
Cindy Jackman is a Stowe resident.
