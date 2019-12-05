A useful tip for the mature marrying for the first time: If you elope, you are not entitled to wedding gifts. Emily Post is quite clear on this point.
And if you are mature at the time of your marriage, there’s a very good chance you do not need traditional wedding gifts. You have a set of dishes — possibly, if you are combining households, two sets. You have glasses and flatware, sheets and towels, blankets and pillow, all of which likely conform to your taste in these things, and not the guesswork of a well-meaning relative.
Which leads me to Christmas.
In our many years of marriage, I suspect we have managed to give my parents one, possibly two, Christmas gifts they were genuinely happy to receive. For years, I have dutifully packaged up holiday candles, scented soaps and other consumables in the assumption that these tokens of love and esteem would be usable and useful during the holiday season.
Only to discover, on my last visit, a trove of unused holiday candles and a drawer of scented soap.
I suspect I’ve never managed to find a holiday gift for my father that is something he truly wanted, and precious few that were even vaguely memorable.
Yes, at 10 I mastered sloppy embroidery stitches and, at my mother’s suggestion, painfully embroidered dusters for the glove box of his car. Those are memorable if only for the amount of time it took me to stitch an R with a little flourish to it. I had to pick it out multiple times.
But not for any memory of my father dusting the inside of a car.
Traditional gift-giving between adults may be a practice that has outlived its time. Unless you’re one of the few and fortunate, holiday-gift giving with adult family members is awkward, likely results in an accumulation of unnecessary and unwanted stuff, and is darned uncomfortable for all concerned.
To say nothing of expensive. A flat-rate priority mail box runs to $20 these days.
I’m certain my father looks forward to annually thanking me for another holiday candle, as he drops this year’s contribution into the box containing all the prior years’ pillars of colorful wax, with about as much enthusiasm as I look forward to picking out this year’s contribution to the Christmas box.
I suspect my carefully wrapped, ribbon-decked offerings aren’t quite spot on even as I’m putting the last piece of tape on the mailing box, but media and marketing insist they are a necessary demonstration of affection.
In 2017 a blogger, bucking this norm, found herself on national television explaining why she’d written about her family’s decision to do a gift-free Christmas. The backlash, the accusations of deprivation and suspected abuse of her poor middle-class children, who had more toys in their rooms than they had shelves to put them on, was every bit as expected (even if she wasn’t prepared for it) as it was ridiculous.
The idea of a “gift free Christmas” isn’t new, but clearly it isn’t mainstream. A quick tour through the first pages of a Google search pops up articles from money management sites (“Here’s Why You Should Stop Buying Christmas Presents”) and from Reader’s Digest on the etiquette of gift-giving. Reader’s Digest even offers a list of 10 gifts you should have, wrapped and ready to hand, should someone unexpectedly include you on their holiday shopping list.
If you are the sort of person who has a closet of thoughtful gifts pre-wrapped, in case someone arrives bearing a sparkling package, the suggestions range from a cozy throw blanket to a moleskin notebook, or, for the practical among us, a portable phone charger.
None of which would thrill my father, but he’s not the type to show up bearing unexpected gifts.
This brief and unscientific research into a gift-free holiday did throw up one unexpected gift: a video of 70-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger pumping iron in a “no lifts, no gift” T-shirt for his annual promotion of fitness through the holidays. Along with the Budweiser puppy ads, Arnold pumping iron at 70 is prime holiday footage.
But likely not something that would amuse my father.
I did discover, during my visit, that at least someone in his household uses and cherishes the gifts I send: The cats play with their squeaky mice, roll in the catnip, and shred their scratching posts. They chase the balls that jingle and recognize the sound of a treat bag popping open.
I suspect this is true of every household we pack gifts for. We consistently get the pets right, the people wrong.
So this year? It’s catnip mice and squeaky toys all around.
Because nothing says Christmas like your best friend shredding wrapping paper all over the living room in uncomplicated joy and anticipation of the perfect present.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.