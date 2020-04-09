We are entering the third week of Vermont’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. If you feel astonished that it’s already week three, yet you simultaneously cannot remember what life was like before this, I promise you that you are not alone.
This week is one of the most important weeks of all to continue staying home and social distancing. Our commitment to staying home this week is likely to play a large role in determining the degree to which hospitals are overwhelmed when Vermont’s cases peak in mid-April to early May.
Here in Lamoille County, our low population density and slower initial growth rate of cases could lull some into thinking that we have less to worry about than Chittenden County. However, Vermont’s rural counties need to be particularly careful to stay home and practice social distancing because of the additional risk factors of older demographics and less health care infrastructure.
The good news is that the growth rate of new cases has shown noticeable changes since the “stay home” order was put in place. The actions we all have taken so far will flatten the curve and decrease the number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont.
As we enter this period where neither the beginning nor the end of social distancing is in view, I would like to highlight some of the resources available to us in Lamoille County.
• For a listing of statewide mental health resources, see mentalhealth.vermont.gov/corona-mh. In addition, Lamoille County Mental Health Services has adapted to ensure continued service to our community during this time. It has information on its website under “covid19-response” detailing how to connect for services.
• For businesses, the Lamoille Economic Development Corp. has worked tirelessly as a regional source of assistance, and it can be contacted for information on various loans and supports.
• For general unemployment questions and concerns, feel free to reach out to me. For self-employed individuals seeking unemployment, the federal CARES act money should be coming to Vermont by the end of April and will allow us to expand our unemployment offerings to include you. In the meantime, reach out if you have questions about how to proceed.
• Vermont Health Connect has opened a special enrollment period to allow people to sign up for health insurance through April 17. In addition, changes in employment may qualify you for monthly premium assistance or for Vermont Medicaid.
• Various internet providers in the area are offering two months of free service to new customers. I can provide more details on this.
• Locally, Cambridge Cares is working hard to ensure everyone’s well-being in the Cambridge area. If you would like to volunteer, could use support, or know someone who could use support, fill out the survey at cambridgecaresvt.org/survey, call 802-242-0426, or email covid19@cambridgecaresvt.org.
With questions, concerns, or anything else, I can be reached at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us. Do not hesitate to be in touch. These are unprecedented times, but we in Lamoille County are fortunate to be going through them together.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.