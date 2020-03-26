As the coronavirus bears down on us, I found myself taking a walk to clear my mind of the deluge of emails I receive almost constantly on the topic.
As I walked and enjoyed the warm spring air, I wondered what the murder of crows were saying. They were screaming eerily, hollering at each other. I wondered if they sensed something was wrong. Can animals sense the danger we do? Does nature and the animal kingdom know when humans are in trouble?
Tropical Storm Irene was one of the largest natural disasters Vermont ever faced. The coronavirus will make that disaster feel like a walk in the park. It seems all sectors of our economy will be impacted, some more than others.
At this time, while we hope the duration will not be long, no one knows for sure. It took China three and a half months to ebb the contagion, and that required a near-lockdown of their entire society. We are just starting to require people to shelter in place and some think we could be fighting this battle well into the summer.
The thought of a frozen economy for months is unimaginable.
Vermont is working to make sure businesses are not saddled with exorbitant unemployment insurance premium rates due to this crisis, and it appears the federal government will help enhance the amount of money those who have to rely on unemployment payments will receive. Also, an effort is being made to help the self-employed who historically have not been eligible for unemployment to be able to collect payments too. All of this is predicated on Congress agreeing to approve a robust economic stimulus plan.
During the Great Recession of 2008, while financial relief went to the megabanks and auto industry, there was little relief for ordinary people, aside from some bureaucratically laden mortgage relief. A one-and-done approach from Washington of $1,000 checks will not work with this crisis.
People will need to be sustained throughout the duration of this emergency and relief to businesses must be available, or when the crisis abates there will be no jobs to return to.
Perhaps our saving grace is we are all in this together, rich and poor alike. The coronavirus does not discriminate between the haves and have-nots; it treats us all the same.
As a country, and I believe soon as a state, we will be forced into a self-hibernation of sorts. Our government will be asked to pay us to do nothing, for the safety of all of us. Our businesses, such as our restaurants and bars, and other services-related businesses, like laundromats, barbershops and others, will need zero-interest grants, so they do not close but are readily able to reopen when the pandemic lifts.
All of this sounds so foreign and like a science-fiction movie, but it is fast becoming our new normal.
On the legislative level, we will work remotely and try to wrap up a responsible budget in the face of quickly evaporating revenue. I suspect our $200 million in rainy day funds will be depleted quickly, but they should help to make the inevitable landing somewhat manageable.
As my wife and I finished our walk, enjoying the serenity of our hills and Vermont’s natural beauty, our talk drifted to what kind of burial we might imagine, not because we are gloom-and-doom types at all — our cup is always half-full — but because the times can make you think of such things. As for me, I hope my ashes are spread on the Statehouse lawn, a place I have strong feelings for.
In the face of hard times, my pragmatic side is far outmatched by my enduring hope, for all of us.
