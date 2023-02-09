Carole Vasta Folley

Carole Vasta Folley

We humans can’t help but judge. It’s as if our eyes themselves have opinions. Much of the time, we unconsciously categorize what we see, feel or experience by labeling it as good or bad, right or wrong, like it or don’t like it, and so on. These evaluative thoughts are instantaneous, flowing whether we like it or not. But what if our first thoughts aren’t accurate, helpful, or even what we truly believe?

I see these automatic thoughts as my internal radio station, always tuned in, even if I don’t recognize it at the moment. Its broadcast covers all topics from the weather, dinner, politics, my hair, the ending of “The White Lotus,” news headlines, what my sister said, what your sister said, an upcoming deadline, a recent event, how my pants fit — or your pants, to the book I’m reading.

