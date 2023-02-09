Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.