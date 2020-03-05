Every other year since 1993, the Vermont Health Department and Agency of Education has sponsored the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The survey was developed by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 1990 to monitor priority health risk behavior in youth. The survey is part of an effort to help communities reduce risky behaviors in youth.
The state collects student responses every two years from nearly every high school and middle school in the state and produces both a middle and a high school survey. The recently released 2019 survey results have helped fuel increased concern over e-cigarette use, or vaping.
E-cigarettes come in a refillable form and in pre-packaged pods commonly referred to as JUUL, for JUUL Labs, one of the primary e-cigarette companies in the U.S. Both forms are considered e-cigarettes. They all use battery power and deliver nicotine through a liquid that turns into an aerosol when heated.
JUUL can be discreetly used. It looks like a USB drive, while more traditional e-cigarettes may look more like phones and have to be filled. E-liquids can come in a variety of flavors like cool mint, crème brulé and fruit medley. Some JUUL pods can contain as much nicotine as one pack of cigarettes.
In the key findings released in January, based on the survey results, the heath department found a doubling of the use of e-cigarettes in high school students. The report can be found on the following link: bit.ly/youthrisk2019.
The risk survey has included questions about e-cigarettes and vaping since 2015. In the 2017 survey, 12 percent of students in the survey reported using vaping products within the last 30 days. In the 2019 survey, that number had increased to 26 percent. In 2017, the percentage of students having reported ever having used a vaping product was 34 percent and in 2019 that number had jumped to 50 percent. Also in the survey, the number who had “smoked cigarette” had dropped to just 7 percent of students in the last 30 days. That was 3 percent better than the Healthy Vermonters 2020 goal of 10 percent.
My anecdotal belief has been that high school students don’t think smoking cigarettes is cool anymore but vaping is seen as cool. That’s what we’ve heard in testimony from high school students and that’s what I believe the results of the risk survey are now showing us.
Among users of tobacco products, the choice of older adults, for the most part, is still smoked cigarettes while among young people using tobacco-based nicotine vaping is the product of choice.
That’s why in the Legislature there is lots of support for banning the sale of flavored vaping products in Vermont. In the Senate Heath and Welfare Committee, we recently passed out a bill that would ban flavored products. I supported that effort. E-liquids and e-cigarettes are being aggressively marketed to teens and young adults by tobacco companies.
The controversial part of S.288, the Senate bill that would ban the sale of flavored e-liquids, is the addition of menthol traditional smoked cigarettes, which are smoked by older individuals for the most part. The bill doesn’t make it illegal to smoke a traditional menthol cigarette or to have them in your possession, but it would make it illegal to buy them here.
The bill is now in the Senate Finance Committee and will move to Senate Appropriations because of the loss of tobacco tax revenue. The ban of traditional menthol cigarette sales would reduce state revenues by over $3 million. That revenue helps to support our tobacco cessation programs and I believe these cessation programs for young Vermonters are very important.
S. 288 will be one of those bills to watch when we get back to Montpelier after town meeting recess.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.