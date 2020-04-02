Three months ago, the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic was not yet a part of the public consciousness. Cases in China, apparently the point of origin, are declining, but the incidence of new infections in the U.S. is rapidly accelerating.
The spread of COVID-19, the virus responsible for our current misery, is just really getting started in Vermont.
The pattern of global spread has been shaped by patterns of modern transportation, readiness of national and local governments to respond rationally and with determination, and population density, distance from the center of origin, and distance from other centers of infection.
Vermont’s tally of 256 cases (as of March 30) with 12 deaths is among the lowest in the U.S., most likely due to our low population density and the Vermont ethic of doing our part and taking care of our neighbors. Most of the cases are in Chittenden County.
The dynamics of contagion suggest that cases per thousand residents will ultimately be fairly constant everywhere, depending on how strictly travel and social contact can be limited, so we can expect these numbers to accelerate in the near term.
Our neighbor New York State reported 59,000 cases as of March 29, with 965 deaths. More than half of the cases, 33,768, were in New York City, which may already be experiencing a catastrophic collapse of its medical and emergency services. This is potentially bad news for Vermont.
There’s no way to tell how many people are contagious, because some show no symptoms and others may still be in the incubation period for the disease, which can last up to two weeks.
People spread the disease through contact or proximity with others, or when they leave virus on surfaces that others then touch.
The measures we are taking to slow the spread are causing unprecedented economic distress, on a scale that can only be mitigated by the power to print money. Initial unemployment claims earlier this month grew faster than they did at any point during the Great Recession. James Bullard, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said on Sunday that he believes unemployment could hit 30 percent in the next three months. During the Great Depression nearly a century ago, unemployment peaked around 25 percent.
Congress has passed a $2 trillion relief package that will provide cash payments to individuals, and financial support to a broad spectrum of our economy’s participants. This includes enhanced unemployment insurance, which will cover gig workers, free-lancers, the self-employed, and others for whom no one pays state unemployment insurance premiums. If you have been filing income taxes for the past couple of years, visit labor.vermont.gov. Regardless of your status, it is worth a try.
So, why are we shutting down our economy? The explanation is that we have to “flatten the curve” — that is, the steepness of the rise in cases, which is to an extent mirrored by the steepness of the decline. Slowing the interaction of people slows the spread of the virus, and so the number of people who need care at any given time.
With a flatter curve of rise and fall in infections, the epidemic and the measures to contain it last longer, but more patients survive, and the health care systems do not collapse into chaos, which could come with its own set of economic problems.
With business as usual, more people would get sick sooner, enough to overwhelm our medical systems, which would result in a maximum number of deaths.
Clean and safe
Beyond maintaining social distance, we can shorten the epidemic by keeping ourselves and our surroundings clean. A virus, unlike a bacterium, cannot survive outside a living host. Viruses are destroyed by energy — such as heat and light.
The COVID-19 virus does not remain in the air for an extended time, but it may exist on surfaces touched by people sick with the virus, whether they show symptoms or not. Generally, keep a 6-foot distance from other people and avoid direct contact with other people, whether or not they show any signs of illness.
SARS-CoV-2 virus is detectable in aerosols (coughs, sneezes, or just the breath of infected people) for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
People who touch surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touch their mouths or eyes can also become infected.
Keeping clean means lots of soapy handwashing, laundering clothes when you believe you have had a direct exposure to someone who is sick, and keeping surfaces at work and home clean with recommended cleaning products. The EPA has provided a list of products recently approved as surface cleaners effective against the coronavirus. Find a link at loewenton.org/corona, at the entry for March 24.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus is genetically suited — almost perfectly — to infecting humans. It is unlikely that our pets are carrying the disease. However, virus may survive in their fur in the same way that it does on surfaces. If your pets are outside near people or their pets, wash your hands after touching them.
Make sure your kids, as well as all the vigorous, adventurous and confident young people of your acquaintance, understand why they must observe the 6-foot social distancing rule and wash their hands frequently. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is such an efficient predator that not much of it is required to transmit an infection. This means that if younger people, who tend to feel invincible anyway, get too close to anyone who is infected, they are very likely to become infected themselves. They won’t show symptoms for several days, or may never get very sick, but they can transmit the virus nearly as well as someone who is obviously sick.
Younger people are less likely to get dangerously sick than their parents and grandparents (although it can happen, and some children and younger people have died). But their careless behavior puts older folks at risk of severe illness and death. Older people, especially those over 60, are more likely to have chronic immune or inflammatory responses, such as arthritis, or other ongoing disease causing an immune response. The intense immune response to SARS-CoV-2 virus adds to that, and can push the body into a possibly fatal reaction, or permanent organ damage. When you see groups of young people congregating too closely, tell them they may be putting their grandparents or other favorite old folks at risk.
Ed Loewenton of Morrisville has a psychotherapy practice in Stowe and has been reviewing scientific articles on and writing about behavioral science, neuroscience and therapy since 2002. Visit loewenton.org/corona for live hyperlinks, updates.