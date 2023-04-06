Have you ever noticed something that once you did, you couldn’t un-notice it? Forevermore? I felt bad that I hadn’t recognized it sooner as it’s astoundingly apparent and consequential.
I’m talking graphic tees here. You know, the ubiquitous garment sold everywhere from couture Prada to secondhand Goodwill? These T-shirts brandish messages from pop culture to politics and have become an everyday wardrobe staple. And a classic tourist souvenir, as in, “all I got was this lousy T-shirt.”
Sorry, kids. Some graphic tees are iconic, like “Kiss Me I’m Irish” or “I’m With Stupid.” If you get that last one, make sure it has an arrow.
It might seem that I’m about to rail on the subject of sweatshops. While a critical issue, my recent awareness focused instead on what’s actually emblazoned on these graphic T-shirts, especially those made and sold for children.
I came upon my revelation while shopping for my granddaughter online at the largest department store chain in the U.S. Inundated with pink hearts, flowers and an inordinate number of unicorns, it was the words on these graphic tees that caught my attention. “Be Cute Be Kind,” “Sprinkle Kindness” and “Keep Up the Kindness.” Wow, I thought, that’s a lot of the same messaging.
I went directly to the boy toddler T-shirts on the same site. What I saw or, more importantly, read on these shirts, gave me pause: “Explore,” “Be Awesome,” “Made for Fun” and “Adventure Seeker.”
Is this how it is, I questioned? So, I checked out a major purveyor of children’s apparel. The answer is yes. Their girl toddler tees read, “All Smiles All Day,” “So Happy,” “Just Rolls with It,” and “Always Sweet.” In blaring contrast, their boy toddler shirts read, “Coming Through,” “Mover Shaker,” “Ready to Win,” “Making Moves” and “Fearless.”
The same brand, an age group up, the theme continued. Boys’ shirts exclaimed, “Make Some Noise,” “Totally Crushing It” and “Top of My Game.” While shirts for girls, the identical age, read, “Smile,” “Choose Kindness” and “Be Kind and Shine.”
What is it with telling only girls to be kind?
Baby graphic tees get similar treatment at a different, but also very well-known, baby products company. Their infant girl shirts said, “Little Princess” and “So Cute,” while their baby-boy counterparts shouted, “Roar” and “Born to Explore.”
The fourth place I checked, a world-famous multinational retailer, sold boy shirts that say, “Sharp Little Guy,” “I Can Move Mountains,” and my favorite, “Fearless, Fierce and Strong!” Contrast that with their baby girl shirts that say, “Little and Happy.”
Once you notice it, it’s obvious the different messages we’re being sold to give to our children and grandchildren. If you’re a boy, get out there and make things happen and if you’re a girl, smile and be happy. Oh yeah, and don’t forget to be kind.
This gendered messaging is not only antiquated, but it is also limiting and damaging. Sure, it’s just a shirt, but it’s also part of a million little messages that build up over a lifetime. It’s great that anyone wears a shirt that endorses kindness, but it should not be solely marketed and sold to girls. These socially accepted messages that girls should smile and be kind, while boys should explore and have adventures have far reaching impacts.
Yes, many of these companies also sell graphic tees that advocate growth and equality. For that I’m glad. But they sit alongside shirts that promote passivity for girls, while messaging boys to be all about action.
What a gift to all kids to not pre-identify not only who they are, but who they will be. Both boys’ and girls’ shirts could promote kindness. Both girls’ and boys’ shirts could promote adventure and exploration.
Even graphic tees marketed to me at a local well-known department store read “Create Kindness” and “Positivity Is Always Possible,” whereas the same company’s T-shirts for men extoll “Adventure” and quite a few about beer. Hmm, go figure.
After this, I’m the one who needs a beer. Please have one with me while we discuss the lack of pockets in clothing for girls and women.
Carole Vasta Folley is an award-winning playwright and columnist. More at carolevf.com.
