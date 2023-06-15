Lisa Senecal

Lisa Senecal

Children should be protected. It is as basic and primal as any instinct. It’s an immutable law of nature. So how in our upside-down and inside-out world of America in 2023 have we managed to make protecting children controversial? It’s simple: Politics and power.

The “newspeak” of George Orwell’s novel 1984 is having a moment in the language the political right wing is using to disguise the dangerous games that they are playing with our children’s lives and safety.

