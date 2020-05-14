May is traditionally a time of celebration. Some of you might still remember those interwoven Maypole streamers and leaving little baskets of flowers on neighbors’ doorsteps on the first of this month. May heralds a season of bloom and growth, where we northerners pull out the rototillers, mowers and shortsleeve shirts, and rites of passage abound.
Graduations, parades, spring weddings and all manner of festivities echo the arrival of sunnier days as our landscape brightens to watercolor washes of light-drenched azure and emerald, sprinkled with nodding blossoms, bright bird plumage and an occasional tree line glimpse of young wildlife trailing after their mothers.
While the natural world carries on in its vernal dance, current conditions keep us humans in something of a hibernatory holding pattern as we wait for the threat to pass.
We all know and feel the difference this year. How could we not? Circumstances preclude our gathering to honor the achievements of our students, the blessing of good mothers and other influential women in our lives, the memory of those who were brave on our behalf, and the union of those in love.
Words can’t supply the place of the celebrations you deserve, but know that your accomplishments, your good works, your service, your sacrifice and your love and optimism are real, worth celebrating, and undiminished by the hardship of now.
New website
At Morristown Centennial Library staff members have begun to return to the building, in two-person shifts according to safety protocols, to prepare. The interlibrary loan courier is not yet running, but our in-house materials are eagerly awaiting an outing after their own hibernation. Beginning this next week, we are again offering limited curbside service.
Check our postings and our long-awaited new website for particulars, or drop us a line at info@centenniallibrary.org. A special thanks to all who helped launch our updated site, and to all of you who demonstrated wondrous patience and forbearance.
As all of us navigate a new definition of normal, we at the library still plan a meaningful Summer Reading Program. These times call for creativity, adaptation and imagination, as well as coming together virtually to share, entertain and inspire each other.
Honestly, we couldn’t think of a better theme than this year’s national collaborative summer library program, Imagine Your Story.
To be sure, the word “story” encompasses many genres and writing styles, applicable to serious journalism and soap opera, Chernow tome and preschool picture book alike. The joy of working in a library is that somewhere within our collection resides a tale to engross anyone who seeks one, from babies wide-eyed in astonishment at their first board book to discerning readers in their 90s who carry a lifetime of stories in their minds. In grappling with a reality none of us chose and seeking to redefine ourselves in the ways that are possible, newly poignant are some of the fairy and folk tales featured on the summer reading menu.
The Brothers Grimm
When you think of a storybook you read or heard as a child, what comes to mind? Although our canon is ever expanding to embrace more of our world’s cultures, most of the “classics” we older kids grew up with come from authors like Denmark’s Hans Christian Anderson and various well-known writers and narratives from the British Isles and across continental Europe — which breadcrumb trail leads to the work of the Grimm brothers.
While Disney has spun gentler versions of Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and the like, you will recall that the originals were darker, more complex things, part of an oral tradition told fireside, generation to generation, and collected in the early 19th century by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, who traversed Germany and parts of surrounding countries to gather verse that “expressed the eternal joys and sorrows, hopes and fears of humankind..” and, in prose, what Britannica.com terms “a collection … conveying the soul, imagination, and beliefs of a people throughout the centuries … (in a ) genuine reproduction of the tellers’ words and ways.” Simply put, the brothers Grimm were not just capturing fairy tales, but a cultural record of the community.
But how can wood-dwelling sprites and glass shoes have any anthropological significance? Since the beginning, the art of storytelling was not only a means of entertainment that was portable, free and limited only by the skill and imagination of the teller, but also a way of preserving heirloom regional lore, phraseology and even history.
And in fairy tales, the porous boundary between everyday reality and the realm of magic and the supernatural may have been a parabolic explanation of human nature, and of the inexplicable: a way for common folk to make sense of a world beyond their control, in which all was well one moment, and in the next, plague, famine or war could knock at one’s door and lives are torn asunder.
Tale-telling provided a way to speak of it: an invading army becomes a dragon in the land; a tyrannical ruler or a killing drought becomes a giant, stomping on houses and devouring livelihoods. Further, those bowed under the yoke of poverty and oppression could find their vindication through the intervention of a talking beast, a mysterious little gray man or a seemingly frail old woman. The powerless become powerful. You can live a different life inside a story.
Tell us your story
We want to hear yours, by the way. Let’s gather round the virtual campfire and start sharing. While you’ve been sheltering at home, many of you have been inventive, crafty, or embarked on some sort of journey.
You may have learned an instrument, made or written something, put on a play, learned to ride a bike or speak a new language.
Whatever it is, whatever your age, if you’re proud of it and want to share it, send it, with pictures or a video clip if you’re able, to info@centenniallibrary.org. With your permission, we’d like to post it in our library show and tell feature.
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.