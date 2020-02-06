“I find hope in the darkest of days, and focus in the brightest.”
— Tenzin Gyatso, the Dalai Lama.
The first light of these midwinter mornings breaks silver and frost-pink on the horizon. The scrape of plows and workhorse grind of maintenance truck tires on snow-rutted road—their warning backup beep as the early-rising crew contends with yet another dumping of freezing precipitation — mingles with the chatter of hardy birdfolk clustered at the feeders.
Inclement weather and deeper ground cover drives everyone closer together. For weeks now, a pointy-headed little gang of cardinals has jostled the lone downy woodpecker and a cluster of indignant chickadees for supremacy. Their disputed territory, the crabapple tree outside my kitchen window, has become a riot of flitting color and sound as birds circle and light, snatch seeds and flutter in bare branches.
The spreading out of suet cages, the addition of a scooped-out hollow and sprinkled offering for ground feeders seems to restore peace; all different species eat their fill and scatter their woodwind notes, broadcast in extemporaneous concert.
At the library, we’re at that phase of cold-weather desperation where those who do not relish winter sport and white landscape are hungry for the sight of warm-weather beauty and signs of life.
Our “desk turtle,” a pleasingly round rock painted wonderfully reptilian by one of our patrons, gets a lot of attention. Some folks are plotting out their gardens already; others are voracious for travel literature. Mediterranean coastlines and nodding palm trees figure prominently on the covers of outgoing books.
• For those of us who cannot travel to warmer climes or hibernate inside a hothouse full of flowers, there are other ways to find and spread warmth and light. For the next couple of weeks, we will again be asking our community members to help us with our Be a Love Valentine Drive. Can you glue a heart to a piece of paper and write a kind word? Then you’ve got this! Please take a moment to stop at the library, both departments, and make a valentine to be distributed to local senior sites. The Friends of the Library and staff members will distribute the cards on Valentine’s Day. Thank you in advance.
• With the new year comes another new face at the library. As we bid farewell to youth services assistant and outreach coordinator Missy Farber, and thank her for her work on our behalf, we welcome Cari Varner, whom you might also recognize as the youth librarian at our neighbor library, Varnum Memorial in Jeffersonville. As our newest staff members acclimate, thank you for your support and good humor.
• Each week in Youth Services, we look forward to witnessing the little pile of recently shed coats and snowpants, hats and mittens on the mat under the coat rack, the piping of “Hello, Miss Rachel!” that announces preschooler presence at our story hour.
Children and caregivers, come warm up at the library. Preschool Story Times continue on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., with themes of Birds, Love and Friendship, Opposites, and Alligators and Crocodiles.
• For all youth: Calling practiced ukulelists! If you already play, the next Ukulele Jam Session will be on Friday, Feb. 21, at 3:15 p.m. Either bring your own uke, or borrow one of our six. If you are a Morristown Elementary or Peoples Academy Middle Level student and do not have your own instrument, please ask Mrs. Leopold about borrowing a ukulele. For those who would like to learn to play, the next round of lessons will be announced in the spring.
Thank you to Mrs. Leopold, and again to our Friends for making this musical Morrisville mini-trend possible.
• Finally, looking for something to do during February vacation? Game Day is on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Stop by, bring your favorite or join others in friendly competition at one of the library’s many games. Invite a friend!
• Our next Teen Advisory Board meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m. Please talk with Rachel to find out more.
• Want to hear the results of our first round of teen ukulele lessons? The Teen Ukulele Concert will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.
• Grownups, we want to invite you in out of the cold, too. Our next BYO Books meeting is on Monday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. Please bring whatever you happen to be reading, your ready opinion, and, if you like, a snack to share.
• Want to talk with your local legislators around the table, over coffee and light fare? Our next Current Events Café is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; come share what’s on your mind.
The days are getting longer, as several of you have reminded us with robin’s-chirp optimism. True, and meanwhile, there is much to admire in the spare beauty of dormant tree branches spiking against cirrus clouds and the meandering scripts of animal tracks in fresh snow.
Whether you are a winter lover or not, if you are looking for fresh inspiration, a change of scenery, a new perspective or just a cozy spot by the fire, it’s good to see you here, flocking to one of the community’s gathering spaces. Take heart, everyone. Even as we long for the opening notes of spring — the melodic trills of avian courtship; the shrill importunings of nestlings — the song of here and now is also beautiful. Enjoy. In the words of writer Langston Hughes (whose birthday was Feb. 1), “Let life be like music.”
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.