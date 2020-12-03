We tend to think of the Great Depression as lasting from October 1929 to the beginning of World War II, winding down with the massive push to produce materials and munitions for the war effort, but it was in March 1933 that U.S. industrial output bottomed out.
Why? Arguably, a change in regime, from Herbert Hoover and the Hoover Policy, which was allowing the economy to continue spiraling down in a free fall, to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who projected confidence in better days ahead.
When Roosevelt took office, in March 1933, his inauguration ignited a new spirit of optimism. Hope began driving the U.S. economy. It was an expectation of higher income, and greater demand, more than interest rates hovering around zero percent, that stimulated business investment, which doubled in 1933, hiring, and the resulting economic expansion.
One of the happy consequences of this new spirit energizing entrepreneurs was the Singer Featherweight sewing machine. The first Featherweight rolled off the production line in October 1933.
I know what you’re thinking. A sewing machine? Really? Ah, but then you’ve never seen a Featherweight. And, while there are pieces of furniture and possibly bits of kitchen equipment from 1930 still in daily use today, can you think of another 80-year old machine still as reliable today as it was when it rolled off the factory floor?
The Featherweight was, and remains today, a thing of beauty. Lacquered black with gold decals, a carved metal face plate, she came with her own carrying case and was so well balanced and graceful that even with her solid iron core she could be removed and stored with one hand. By the 1950s, Singer would be producing 100,000 of these machines a year. Between 1933 and 1939 she sold for around $125, which is roughly $2,000, adjusted for inflation, today.
And today? A reconditioned Singer Featherweight with its original accessories sells for roughly $2,000.
My Featherweight popped out of the factory in October 1939. The unemployment rate in 1939 was over 18 percent,, and the average income less than $1400 a year. My little machine cost its original buyer fully 9 percent of their annual income.
Which explains why she is in such treasured condition, 80 years later, unscratched, lovingly maintained, her manuals exhibiting some flocking with age but no tears or wear. She came with a box of notions, a box that bears witness to the work she did over the years, including blanket binding used to replace the fraying on expensive wool blankets. That’s a lot of work for a little engine; to do it you have to pause every few minutes to allow the motor to cool down.
She was assembled in the same month Hitler flew to Warsaw to view the victory parade after the collapse of Poland. She’s seen war, peace, expansion, civil unrest and hemlines go much too far up for decency. She’s run a needle through cotton, polyester, wool and knit fabrics, based on the notions left behind in her time capsule of a notions box.
What she hadn’t seen is a pandemic. And just when she thought she’d lived through everything. After a peaceful snooze in her storage case for at least a decade, only being hauled out periodically to repair hems, she’s been running nonstop for the past six months.
I wonder about the woman who had her for the first half century. Did she use her Featherweight, in 1940, to produce Red Cross Pattern number 20: Operating Caps and Masks?
While knitting for the war effort made it to the front page of Life magazine, and posters urged women to “Remember Pearl Harbor: Purl Harder” and to “Knit Your Bit,” it was the home sewers who produced operating gowns, caps and masks.
A lifetime later, the Red Cross mask pattern was one of the first available to home sewers. Modified and refined, it is remains the basis for thousands of masks produced in craft rooms, on dining room tables, on machines hauled out of storage, dusted off, oiled up and plugged back in again.
Home sewers wiped out the U.S. stock of quarter-inch elastic within a month, sourced it overseas, and bought spools intended for commercial use, rolling it off by hand to share with other makers. Quilters with carefully curated stashes of fabric turned rare batiks into face covers while those of us without material came close to breaking the backs of fabric supply houses.
There’s reason for caution, and, as in 1939, reason for optimism, but it is the sight of this little sewing machine, her decals shining, still fighting the good fight, with the thousands of machines just like her, resurrected to once again wage war against infection, which truly inspires my faith that we’ll get through this.
The Centers for Disease Control advises we not sing and shout in close proximity to each other, but as you go out the door you can hum our tune for the season:
“Now we don our plague apparel … fa la la la la ...
May your holidays be safe and bright.”
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
