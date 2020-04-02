If you stacked a billion dollar bills, they would reach 67 miles high. A trillion dollar bills stacked on top of each other would reach around the Earth more than two and a half times.
As Congress voted on the $2 trillion emergency relief bill, I tried to wrap my head around the enormity of it all. Make no doubt about it; it is a lot of money. A lot of debt for our children and grandchildren to pay back.
Do not misinterpret me; every penny is needed to keep our country from plunging into a depression. It is likely more will be needed.
A friend of mine was worried about the debt we were saddling future generations with and I said if your house is on fire, you do not ask how expensive the water is; you put out the fire first. To which my friend said, “Dave, sometimes you let the house burn down.”
Of course, that is not an option. We are not going to let the coronavirus destroy our economy and wage war on our health without a fight. We are not going to turn the other way in a Darwinian survival-of-the-fittest mentality. We are a civilized people; we help those in need and in part because we believe in the Golden Rule. It is the grandest bargain of all and the foundation of our social compact with each other.
If you are out of work, desperate to make ends meet, worried about the mortgage or rent, holding the car payment stub in your hand, you do not care how much a trillion is. It is understandably the last thing on your mind. Survival, fear, uncertainty are all a toxic stew that wear heavily on the human spirit.
We know the enormity of the pandemic is bigger than any government check can solve, though we are grateful for the help. Yet, now is the time to look to our government for help. Last week alone, the number of people applying for food assistance from the state doubled compared to the previous week. In the end, our neighbors, friends, community and our own self-resilience will be key going forward.
As legislators worked to craft Vermont’s emergency legislation — which touched on everything from changing, if need be, to voting by mail ballots in the November election, to waiving the requirement to do a work-search when receiving unemployment benefits — we were only beginning to grasp the magnitude of this emergency. As each day passed, we appreciated we were likely in a marathon for which we were ill prepared.
Now we turn to dissecting the 880-page federal legislation to best understand how it might be utilized to help Vermonters. Vermont has the highest rate of self-employed people in New England. Some 40,000 Vermonters are self-employed. I breathed easier when I learned the emergency legislation from Washington would cover the self-employed, too, as they were not covered by unemployment insurance previously. Now we rush to find out how those benefits will be administered as quickly as possible.
A friend said to me recently that I must be living easy working from home, now that the Statehouse is closed. In truth, I have never been busier. The rapidity of incoming complex information, with life-changing consequences for many, coupled with pleas for help, can be all-consuming.
Despite the uncertainties and all the worries, as I have said before, my cup is half full. I hope your cup is half full too.
Rep. David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House of Representatives.