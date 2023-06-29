Rob Roper

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme court case, Carson v. Makin, which ruled states such as Vermont that have publicly funded school choice programs cannot discriminate against religious schools, the conglomeration of public-school special interests made up of the teachers’ unions, superintendents, school boards, etc. — collectively known as The Blob — finally sees its chance to snuff out all its independent school choice competition.

The Blob is banking on the idea that Vermonters would rather eliminate all school choice in Vermont than allow some — any — parents to choose to send their kids to a religious school with taxpayer dollars.

