I’ve been away from Morrisville since graduation (Peoples Academy, 1970), but every year about this time, I think of memories I have of North Hyde Park, Hyde Park and Morrisville in my growing-up years.
I have so many stories to tell that I am trying to organize a time. Three friends from the 1950s want to sit down and just talk about memories we all have. Those three are Howard Manosh, Denny Heath and myself. Our lives all interacted in the earlier years and helped us all to become who we are today.
•••
Here’s a story:
As this year comes to an end, I think back of the young boy growing up on the old Raleigh Crocker Farm north of the little village of North Hyde Park, then owned by Floyd and Alberta Longe.
While walking across the bridge to a North Hyde Park school function one evening (early in the 1960s), this young lad spotted smoke and fire coming from Bullard’s Golf Tee Manufacturing — at that time, the largest producers of American-made wooden golf tees. Quite an accomplishment for such a small town, tucked away in the hills and mountains of Vermont.
Anyways, upon spotting the fire, I knew I had to report it, and I believe that was accomplished by setting off the fire siren atop the old two-bay fire station just across from Bullard’s Lumber Mill.
One fire engine started; the other we had to push out and across the road for it to start. Then I jumped into gear as a youth, helping however I could, dragging hose, getting axes and poles off of one of the apparatus for those fighting the fire.
That fire lasted three or four hours. I got soaked, rushed home across the bridge, changed clothes and ran back to assist however I could.
It was then that my firefighting years were formed. I had my first taste of black coffee at that fire, for it was October or November. We didn’t have snow yet but it was cold.
As the years passed, I went into the Marine Corps to become an aircraft-fire rescue technician.
When I got out of the Marine Corps, I settled in Maine, joining a volunteer fire department, where I worked my way up to first assistant fire chief/EMT and rescue chief for 22 years. I retired from active firefighting in 1996. Three years later, I was asked to come on board as the fire chaplain.
I held that office until I moved to Georgia in 2011. In 2015, I joined the Henry County Fire Department in Georgia, working with three others as senior chaplain for over 360 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, and I just assumed 36 more firefighters at six stations in Butts County.
Who would have thought that one evening in North Hyde Park would have a lifelong impression on a preteen boy?
•••
The 5th of December marks my 46th or 47th year of remembering Dennis C. Heath with a birthday card — he and I are lifelong friends and brothers.
Many thanks and many holiday wishes to all there at the News & Citizen.
Season’s greetings, be safe during the holidays and check those smoke alarm batteries!
Lee R. Longe, chaplain for the Henry County Fire Department, lives at 108 Post Oak Drive, Jackson, GA 30233.