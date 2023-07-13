In response to the opinion piece written by Rob Roper, former Vermont GOP chair, a few points need clarification. (“The Blob continues discrimination against Christians,” June 29, 2023)

First, it is offensive of Roper to label school personnel such as teachers, teachers’ unions, superintendents and school board staff as “The Blob.” These professionals work hard to maintain Vermont schools as safe and effective places of excellent learning. We doubt they appreciate his simplistic and derogatory depiction. The far right has long tried to defund public schools, funneling tax dollars into private Christian education, and weakening our public school system.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.