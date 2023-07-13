In response to the opinion piece written by Rob Roper, former Vermont GOP chair, a few points need clarification. (“The Blob continues discrimination against Christians,” June 29, 2023)
First, it is offensive of Roper to label school personnel such as teachers, teachers’ unions, superintendents and school board staff as “The Blob.” These professionals work hard to maintain Vermont schools as safe and effective places of excellent learning. We doubt they appreciate his simplistic and derogatory depiction. The far right has long tried to defund public schools, funneling tax dollars into private Christian education, and weakening our public school system.
Regarding vouchers and school funding, if you compare costs between private and public schools, private schools may look cheaper on a per student spending basis, but the private schools have no requirement to educate everybody, including those with disabilities and special needs, and are not required to support special education infrastructure.
If tax dollars go to private religious schools, student costs in public schools will go up for all of us. Unless private schools have all the same requirements with respect to admission, retention and graduation, then it is a false and misleading equivalence that has been drawn.
Private schools that eschew government funding, including religiously based schools, can selectively accept students, refusing admission to any child based on their own criteria. It could be children who have two moms or two dads, or transgender or LGBTQ kids.
Roper was careful to claim “racial diversity,” but he does not claim the term diversity in the full sense of the word. And for a reason. He fully realizes that there is no tolerance or acceptance for LGBTQ and transgender students at most Christian schools. And that is the point, and the objective. Intolerance.
Many Christian schools worldwide actively discriminate against marginalized groups and vilify vulnerable students. We do not support this vilification effort via our tax dollars. We reject the GOP’s extreme hatred and vitriol towards LGBTQ people. These are children. Not targets.
Performance statistics for private schools are influenced by the fact that admission and retention of students is discretionary. Private Christian schools don’t have to accept a student population with special needs, those that may be less likely to graduate or go to college. (bit.ly/3O6hie6)
Quoting the Economic Policy Institute from the link above, “School vouchers — which include traditional private school subsidies, Education Savings Accounts, and private school tuition tax credits — are diversions of public funds to private and religious schools. Efforts to implement and expand voucher programs in states across the country are key to the relentless and enduring campaign to defund and then privatize public education, a movement that also includes manufacturing mistrust in public schools and targeting educators and their unions.”
In essence, Roper is drawing a false equivalence.
Roper claims discrimination against Christian kids. No one is discriminating against kids or families who are Christian. The beauty of the United States is that people are free to choose their own religion or no religion and still be safe in that choice.
However, in the U.S., and worldwide, there is an upsurge in Christian nationalist ideology driving fear and hatred of “other.” It is these same hateful tenets on which the Nazi party was founded. Some Christian schools in the U.S., and two in Vermont, have refused to sign pledges prohibiting hateful discriminatory behavior such as bullying, abuse and religious discrimination.
Many Christian schools believe that homosexuality is a sin, and therefore something to be fixed. Bullying and hazing is the norm for trans and LGBTQ kids, and cause increased rates of mental health crises, suicide and self-harm.
We should all be concerned with our tax dollars supporting systems that are inherently hateful and intolerant of a subset of children.
Historically speaking, Catholic and Christian schools have a long track record of serious discrimination against women, and abuse toward both men and women and children.
It is absolutely within our rights as Americans to hold religious beliefs. However, subsidizing any student’s tuition into a religious school is violating the sacrosanct separation of church and state that was laid down by the Founders, eating away at crucial funding from public schools.
Roper’s comment about drag queens was a right-wing dog whistle, a nod to the public enmity that the GOP is fueling the LGBTQ population.
The GOP, of which Roper was the leader in Vermont, actively promotes hatred and fear regarding sexuality. I would rather have my grandchildren listen to a story read by a drag queen than by a religious clergy person anytime.
Friends and family of mine have suffered at the hands of the Catholic Church, and to suggest that Christian schools are safe places is laughable at best and infuriating at worst. We do not deny that there are many good religious organizations that do wonderful work. And as Americans, we have a right to be free of religion if we so choose.
It is wrong to require the general taxpayers to fund religious education of any sort, no matter how good a school it is academically. Religious education can come with a hefty price, that of indoctrination and potential lethal discrimination.
While the GOP puts forth a concerted effort to vilify and target LGBTQ people, it is up to us to speak up and fight for those who would be hurt and marginalized. We all see the numerous targeted attacks on trans and LGBTQ kids in our country and worldwide. This is what Hitler did.
Hateful rhetoric, new laws restricting health care for trans kids, and fear mongering about drag queens and LGBTQ people from the far right is their only tool to gain power and amplify hatred and fear.
Let’s not put kids at risk. The men in dresses you might need to watch out for may be religious figures, not drag queens, and I resent the implication that it is otherwise.
Vilifying vulnerable populations is hardly a noble pursuit, Mr. Roper?
Let’s keep schools safe for all children, and support our public schools, and the hard-working people who work to keep our children, all of them, safe and educated.
James and Kathleen Bruce live in Hinesburg.
