I bought an American flag at the local supermarket for Flag Day, June 14. The price stunned me. I would’ve been glad to pay much more than $1.95. Never have I felt so sad to pay so little for something so valuable. Such devaluation at such a cost in these days of patriotic idolatry.
I grew up proud to recite the pledge to the flag. My eyes get watery when we say it, thank God, at my local town meeting. Scouts ceremonially present the colors and lead the recitation. Most people feel a healthy patriotism about a flag that stands for a nation of “liberty and justice for all.”
When I was 18, I registered to vote for the first time as a Republican — a Republican suspicious of totalitarian communism. By the time I turned 19 and saw the corrupt, immoral, false domino-theory war of Johnson and Nixon, I was voting for Democrat George McGovern. Here was a World War II veteran who knew the true patriotism of a flag unsullied by racist horrific napalming of non-white civilians, and the incomprehensible, ineffective and indiscriminate bombing of villages.
America took the baton of imperialism from French Indo-China and ran the flag of democracy into the ground. U.S. policymakers couldn’t see the way it fueled the very thing they were trying to stamp out. Communism would thrive wherever Western imperial powers continued to throw their hypocritical weight around.
Thankfully, traumatized soldiers saw through it, college campuses erupted, and, though long overdue, the flag was finally lowered in Saigon as we ran from a land whose people had had enough of American imperialism and hypocrisy. If only we had done what Vermont Republican Sen. George Aiken had advised many years before — “declare victory and go home” — we would have saved countless lives, prevented untold suffering, minimized the stain on our global American image, and saved the flag from destructive idolatry.
Why have we so often traded the Republic — then and now — for the seduction of Empire?
Let’s take back the flag.
I don’t watch much TV but occasionally see Judy Woodruff elegantly deliver the news on “PBS Newshour.” Above her on the shelf in her home office library during the days of the coronavirus pandemic is a horizontal copy of “Grant” — a book she obviously wants the world to know she values, given its visual prominence on the screen. She’s making an unspoken timely statement about today’s need to remove racism from police protocols and the national consciousness. Or else.
As with Ulysses Grant’s rescue of the Republic from slavery and for a nation now “indivisible,” we need to vigilantly remove today’s endemic, systemic racial injustice in the wake of the George Floyd wave. I fly the flag that stands for the enduring sacrifice of Grant’s troops, as Woodruff displays her book.
Are we not in days of demonstrable desecration? Desecrated compassion “for all,” including the particular desecration of Black lives and Hispanic immigrants? Desecrated civility in bipartisan discourse? A desecrated Bible held awkwardly aloft like a weapon? A desecrated White House barricaded from the people like the fortress of an emperor? Does this not also represent a desecration of the flag we thought we flew for freedom and for justice?
Take back the flag.
As I drove to see a friend on the other side of Lake Champlain on Flag Day, I looked for displays of American flags. I found few. My sense is that people sadly see the flag wrapped around the selfish, brutish immorality of ignorance, bigotry and denial and therefore hesitate to claim it.
But don’t we all — left and right — need to see the flag as the symbol of “the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, for liberty and justice for all” and reclaim it?
When former vice president Joe Biden picks his running mate (Harris, I hope) and yard signs become available from his campaign, I will place the American flag next to the sign on my lawn. I will buy as many flags as I can find at $1.95 to give to neighbors and encourage them to do the same. May we take back the flag this summer and fall, and in doing so, take back the Republic.
Michael Caldwell lives in Wolcott.
